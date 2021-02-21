COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: For two local players, the game is a snap

When Kaden Schickel was a member of Massaponax’s freshman football team, he had to wait for his brother Evan to finish varsity practice each evening before heading home.
So he’d kill the time with a teammate, the two taking turns and competing to see who could jettison the ball farther between his legs.
A few years later that motion, albeit significantly refined, earned Shickel a college scholarship to James Madison.
For Gus Goodell, long snapping was a family venture. Both his father Jeff and his older brother Gunnar played the position, and Goodell was put to work catching his sibling’s snaps from fifth grade onward.
The Colonial Forge senior has parlayed that early introduction into an offer from FBS member Kent State.
Kohl’s Kicking, an organization devoted to specialists, rates Schickel as a five-star recruit (No. 14 overall nationally) and Goodell 4.5 stars (No. 27 nationally). They enter their senior seasons with few peers at a job that is enormously consequential, if often inconspicuous.
“That’s one of things that gives coaches nightmares,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. “And it goes mostly unnoticed. If you make a field goal, it’s the kicker. If you have a great punt, it’s the punter.
“With the snap, if you don’t have a long snapper it’s going to cause you some major problems. Not only will you be ineffective getting points in the field goal game and yardage in the punt game but you’re also risking major turnovers. If you have a blocked punt or a snap going over the head, it’s a total game changer.”
Those nightmare scenarios rarely if ever materialized for the Panthers or Eagles during the 2019 season, however.
“It’s sleep at night for us, for me personally, because it’s something we don’t ever worry about,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “Your special teams are one less thing you have to deal with.
“You know [Goodell’s] snaps are going to be on point, and that’s huge for us especially because we’re inexperienced at the kicking positions this year.”
After his earliest dabblings, Schickel fashioned a target with PVC pipe and a banner background. Several times a week during the offseason, he’d lug the target to Massaponax, line up 15 yards away and snap for 90 minutes to two hours. Once the ball leaves his hands, however, the real work begins.
“Long snapping is not the job,” Schickel explained. “We have to get them down pinned as far as possible, so we can give our defense a chance to stop them as soon as possible.”
Fortunately, both Schickel and Goodell are more than capable of assisting in coverage. Both play other positions for their respective teams, with Schickel starting at left tackle for the Panthers and Goodell manning the H-back/tight end spot for Colonial Forge. Both also contribute at linebacker.
“The one thing he adds too that can separate him is that he’s got great footspeed, so after the snap he can cover the kick,” Ludden said of Schickel. “A lot of long snappers I’ve seen are just looking for the snap. Anything else is really just a bonus.”
Concerning the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Goodell, “I think that’s one thing these colleges saw with him was his ability to get down the field and have the height and speed and size requirements Division I schools look for,” Brown said.
The duo’s rising profile mirrors the Fredericksburg area’s overall emergence as a recruiting hotspot for specialists.
Joey Slye, a 2014 North Stafford graduate, is coming off his second season as the starting kicker for the Carolina Panthers. Massaponax alumnus Jonathan Kim was recently awarded a scholarship by Mack Brown at North Carolina after kicking off for the past two seasons, while Colonial Forge product Jadon Redding won first-team all-Pacific 12 honors as the starting kicker at the University of Utah in 2020.
And Mountain View grad Robert Soderholm is VMI’s long snapper, earning 2021 preseason first-team FCS All-America status from Hero Sports.
“All of those players before us are doing great things now,” Goodell said. “I think the coaching around here, they realize how important special teams is and they really emphasize it.”
Added Schickel: “I think when people get introduced to [long snapping] and people hear about it more often, in a couple years from now, they might try it out.”
The two met at a showcase camp in Richmond and have become good friends throughout the recruiting process. There’s even the faintest hints of a rivalry: Schickel’s snap time (measured from the moment he moves the ball until it reaches the punter) is 0.66 seconds. Goodell clocks in at 0.68.
“He snaps a little faster than me, I’ll admit that,” Goodell said with a laugh. “But my team has beat his every time we’ve played, so I have the leg up there. This is really the deciding year; it’s our last game against each other, so we’ll see what happens.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco