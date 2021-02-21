COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: For two local players, the game is a snap

Those nightmare scenarios rarely if ever materialized for the Panthers or Eagles during the 2019 season, however.

“It’s sleep at night for us, for me personally, because it’s something we don’t ever worry about,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “Your special teams are one less thing you have to deal with.

“You know [Goodell’s] snaps are going to be on point, and that’s huge for us especially because we’re inexperienced at the kicking positions this year.”

After his earliest dabblings, Schickel fashioned a target with PVC pipe and a banner background. Several times a week during the offseason, he’d lug the target to Massaponax, line up 15 yards away and snap for 90 minutes to two hours. Once the ball leaves his hands, however, the real work begins.

“Long snapping is not the job,” Schickel explained. “We have to get them down pinned as far as possible, so we can give our defense a chance to stop them as soon as possible.”

Fortunately, both Schickel and Goodell are more than capable of assisting in coverage. Both play other positions for their respective teams, with Schickel starting at left tackle for the Panthers and Goodell manning the H-back/tight end spot for Colonial Forge. Both also contribute at linebacker.