COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Special teams investment yielding returns for Terrell, Black-Hawks

Dwight Hazelwood has developed an peculiar habit during hangtime—those fleeting seconds between kickoff and the moment the ball alights in the hands of Dante Terrell.

“You hold your breath,” the Brooke Point football coach said.

Few have proven more capable of extracting the oxygen from a packed stadium than Terrell, the Black-Hawks’ all-Commonwealth District return specialist who scored seven touchdowns (kickoffs and punts combined) in that capacity a season ago.

“You don’t know if it’s going to the house or just to the 50,” Hazelwood said. “People have kicked away from him, he’s found a way to get it.”

Returning kicks is both an art and a science. It requires straight-line speed, obviously, but equally important is the ability to perceive and exploit minute gaps in coverage.

“Really just the ability to make somebody miss, to make the first guy miss,” Terrell said. “You have to be elite with the ball in your hands, able to make moves when you really can’t make a move.”

Mindset matters, too.

In past seasons, Terrell has cultivated the proper vibes by watching highlights of his favorite returner—former West Virginia University star Tavon Austin—in the locker room just before kickoff.

“Having a guy like him, the difference is he’s not afraid to make a mistake,” Hazelwood said. “He’s got all the confidence in the world that, hey, if I touch this ball, I’m going to make a play for our team. And I think our team believes the same thing.”

Even if a pursuing defender manages to catch Terrell, tackling him isn’t a foregone conclusion. Despite standing 6 feet and weighing just 185 pounds, he’s proven deceptively tough to bring down.

“When he gets around the 50, people try to tackle him up high, and he kind of just shakes them off,” Hazelwood said.

Terrell might be the Commonwealth District’s most prolific return man, but he’s far from the only threat back deep. Mountain View deploys an elusive tandem in seniors Jaiden Fair and Ike Daniels, while at Colonial Forge, senior Colby Kynard brings an accomplished sprinter’s resume to the role.

“I’m a track guy, so it’s always speed,” said Kynard, a member of the Eagles 4x100 meter relay team that placed first at the prestigious Penn Relays. “When you give somebody with natural speed that much open space, it’s too dangerous.”

Before it can become a footrace, however, a returner must first make a clean catch and assess the situation unfolding in front of him.

“Vision plays into it a lot,” offered Fair, “and also being able to read your blocks.”

At Brooke Point, Terrell’s special teams exploits have earned him the nickname “Walk-in Six.” In high school football, nothing deflates an opponent quicker than surrendering a touchdown before the defense can leave the sideline.

“If the ball touches his hands, it’s a guaranteed six points,” Hazelwood said.