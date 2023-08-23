In recent years, an Ashburn-based buzzsaw ground to a halt the championship aspirations of numerous Stafford County high school football teams.

For Brooke Point, North Stafford, Mountain View and Stafford, this fall’s move from Region 5D to Region 6B ensures that Stone Bridge will no longer stand in the way of a regional title.

That’s not to say things will be getting any easier. Those four schools are joining a 19-team region—the largest in the state—that includes defending Class 6 state champion Freedom-Woodbridge, not to mention perennial Commonwealth District contender Colonial Forge.

“You go from one juggernaut to the next,” Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood said. “You gotta slay your goliaths one game a time, I guess.”

For the past several seasons, Colonial Forge has stood as an outlier in the Commonwealth District. With the exception of Massaponax in 2019 and 2020, the Eagles rarely found themselves competing with familiar foes when the playoffs rolled around.

“We’re different, because they’ve all been competing,” said Colonial Forge head coach John Brown. “I guess when it comes to that, we’re kind of new it to it where they’ve had to duke it out.”

Now, simply reaching the postseason will entail a slugfest for Stafford County’s five high schools.

“That’s the best part and the worst part at the same time,” Hazelwood said. “In a smaller region, you play with the power points and figure out how to get there. In a region with 19, you have to know you’re the top of the top.

“There would be times we’ve squeezed in with a 4-6 record. Now, you have to win seven games—minimum.”

Added Brown: “You’re going to have a couple teams who are pretty good who are left out.”

For Riverbend and Massaponax, which will remain in Region 5D along with Harrisonburg and six Loudoun County schools, the departures drastically reduce the potential of running into a familiar opponent in postseason play.

“We’re going to have to prepare for teams we’ve never seen before,” Bears coach Nathan Yates said.

Brown sees both competitive advantages and disadvantages to encountering district rivals in the playoffs. On one hand, a regular season matchup could offer a template for success in a higher-stakes rematch.

Adding more Fredericksburg-area schools to the mix could also help to offset the enrollment disparity the Eagles have stared down with Northern Virginia adversaries. Among Region 6B’s 19 members, seven rank in the top 27 for average daily membership (ADM), an enrollment metric used by the VHSL when determining classifications.

By comparison Mountain View, currently the largest school in the Fredericksburg area, comes in at No. 41.

“It’s a different dynamic,” said Brown, “where you might not be as familiar with the [Prince William schools], but they do have the advantage of numbers.”

Brackets might be changing, but Brown doesn’t anticipate any shift in how the Eagles will approach their new region mates during the regular season.

“We’re not going to hold anything back because we have to play you later on,” he said. “It’s more like, ‘We better win this because we want to play you later on.’”