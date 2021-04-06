Commonwealth District golf: Medalist Falk helps Riverbend win team title

A stillness of the astonished sort overtook Brady Falk, so where some might have fist pumped and others stammered jubilantly, the Riverbend senior simply froze.

Some 65 feet away from where Falk stood on the 16th green of Fawn Lake Country Club on Tuesday afternoon, his ball had also come to rest.

It was in the hole.

Despite his momentary show of surprise, the distant birdie was no long shot based on Falk’s play during the Commonwealth District golf tournament. In fact, it was more akin to a recurring theme in an even-par round of 72 that earned Falk medalist honors by six strokes.

“I was just sinking pretty much every putt I had,” he said.

Falk’s unmatched mastery of the greens spurred Riverbend to a six-stroke victory over runner-up Stafford in the team competition. Colonial Forge (359) placed third, an important distinction with only two Class 6 teams advancing to the Region 6B tournament, which will be held Monday at Fawn Lake.

Massaponax junior Grayson Wood, arguably the district’s top golfer during the season, was unable to participate Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols. Without Wood atop the lineup, the Panthers finished a distant fourth, tied with Mountain View.