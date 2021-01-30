Commonwealth District gymnastics

Sophia Housand of Stafford has learned to live with the title “Beam Queen” during her three years of competition with the school’s gymnastics team.

Based on Saturday’s combined Commonwealth District/Region 5D results, it appears the Indians possess a bevy of worthy contenders to inherit that recognition from the graduating senior next season. Competing in the morning’s third rotation for balance beam, Stafford’s six entries combined for a single fall, sparking the Indians to the district team crown as well as Shawn Thurston’s 10th regional title in her 22 years as head coach.

“We did really well. The girls are very motivated—excited to be back in the gym,” Thurston said. “It’s definitely showing in our competitions. ... With shorter practices and practicing only three times a week, our practices have been more intense than in the past.”

Freshman Reese Wilson was the table setter for the Indians’ big guns on beam.

“Very consistent and solid on the beam. That’s why she starts us,” Thurston explained.

Tina Beggs chipped in with an 8.325 score and was followed by Keagan Habina’s 8.55, Mailee Roberts 9.2 and Housand’s winning total of 9.675.