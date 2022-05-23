Commonwealth District soccer finals: Colonial Forge boys blank Mountain View

At some point between the final whistle of Monday’s Commonwealth District boys soccer final and a series of celebratory photographs snapped shortly thereafter, the championship trophy became dismembered.

Colonial Forge junior defender Joe Liebe held up the golden figurine, while his co-captain Samuel Amorose kept watch over the cup, on top of which sat nothing but a ball and severed right foot.

It was a fitting prize for an Eagles team that started out the season 1-2 and has felt slighted ever since.

“I think, listening to what other people were saying, we felt very disrespected,” Colonial Forge head coach Adam Spinelli said following his team’s 3–0 victory over rival Mountain View. “I don’t think this group got the respect they deserve. That was kind of the theme: remember the disrespect.”

With each minute of play, the Eagles (13–3) seemed to take more umbrage. Liebe opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute. Finding himself in the box and spotting no onsides teammates, “I was like, ‘What the hell, I’ll shoot it from here,’ ” he reasoned.

It rained throughout the evening at Colonial Forge, rendering the grass just slick enough for Eagles sophomore Frantz Fultcher and his teammates to attempt a FIFA-style slip-and-slide celebration after Fultcher’s tally made it 2–0 late in the half.

Players dropping to the ground was a common sight during what devolved into a foul and flop-filled affair. With the outcome already well in hand, Daniel Ndayi gave Colonial Forge an insurance tally with seven minutes left to play.

The sides split their regular-season matchups, with each winning close one-goal contests at home. Despite some stellar saves from Mountain View goalkeeper Aiden Peterson, Monday’s contest had a different feel.

“I think they just wanted to win a little harder,” Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress said. “They got up for it, they cared, and they did the little things… We weren’t very dangerous.”

“This could’ve been 6– or 7–0 tonight,” added Spinelli.

Both teams advance to their respective regional tournaments, with Colonial Forge traveling to Battlefield on Thursday in Region 6B and Mountain View hosting a first-round 5D contest that same day.

As for fixing the broken trophy, a grinning Amorose had a few ideas.

“Probably some Gorilla Glue or something,” he said.

