Commonwealth District softball final: Aggressive Mountain View tops Stafford for title

Aggressive baserunning, strong pitching, flawless defense and a few well-timed hits gave Mountain View a 4–1 win over Stafford and the Commonwealth District softball championship on Tuesday.

The Wildcats and the Indians knew each other well coming in, and although Mountain View had won the two previous matchups, coach Meghan Smith said the team was taking nothing for granted.

“Playing this team three times, we knew it was going to be hard,” Smith said. “We knew coming into the game, we could not take them lightly. I just knew how bad all these girls want it, and they came out and showed it today.”

Layne Fritz pitched a complete game for Mountain View, allowing six Stafford hits and just one run. The secret, she said, was to switch up her pitches to keep the hitters guessing.

“They’ve seen me many, many times,” Fritz said, “so I wanted to keep them on their toes.”

The result was a busy day for Mackenzie Kushner at third base. Six of the Indians’ last 10 outs were ground balls to third, which Kushner scooped up at sent cleanly to Rachel Arce at first base.

It was all part of the plan, said Smith.

“I’m very proud of my pitcher. She hit all of her spots,” Smith explained. “I would (call for her to) throw pitches specifically to certain types of players-hence Kushner-because I knew if they pull the ball, I know it’s coming to Kushner, and I have confidence in her.”

Kushner took it all in stride.

“I was just being aggressive, like every day,” she said. “Can’t ever let ’em up.”

The Wildcats were aggressive on the bases, too. Amanda Ashe led off the second inning with a walk and stole second and third before scoring the game’s first run.

Liz Harley took a similar path, walking, stealing second and reaching third on a sacrifice by Fritz before Madison Bachman knocked her in.

Kaitlyn Tolson doubled in the third for the Indians, and finally got to score when Paige Eagleton knocked her in after a brief rain delay.

A couple of quick innings left the score at 2–1 until the bottom of the sixth, when Bachman hit a hard single that found its way to the left field fence, and she eventually found her way around the bases, scoring on a ground ball by Ashe.

The bases were empty with two outs, but the Wildcats felt they needed more. Allie Cuellar obliged with a single up the middle, and came around to score on a long double to left by Arce.

Arce said she had learned what she needed to do from her earlier swings.

“I knew I had to level out my bat a little,” she said. “I knew I had to get that run, for security runs.”

It turned out to be all they needed. Lynne Williams and Anali Reyna singled for the Indians, bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs, but Fritz got the final batter to pop the ball to Kushner, and the Wildcats had their first district championship since 2010.

The win was special for Smith, a former Mountain View softball player herself. She graduated in 2009, a year before the team’s last title.

Indians coach George Fellman, whose team beat top-seeded Riverbend to reach this game, has become a fan of the Wildcats.

“It’s an extremely well-coached team, and they have some really great players.” Fellman said. “Every time we play them, it’s a challenge. As long as we’re in the tournament, we want to win, but when we’re out, we’ll be cheering for them.”

Both teams are moving on to the Region 5D tournament Thursday. Mountain View will travel to either Albemarle or Harrisonburg, while Stafford visits Woodgrove.