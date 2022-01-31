Commonwealth District swimming: Mountain View girls, Colonial Forge boys win titles

Macy O’Reilly isn’t exactly self-deprecating when she points out that Mountain View’s talent pool is significantly shallower than in years’ past.
Without the likes of Shay Walker or Georgia Johnson—the latter of whom swam in Wave 1 of the Olympic Trials a year ago—the Wildcat girls who crowded around the Rouse Center pool deck for Monday’s Commonwealth District meet were no juggernauts.
“I knew more than anything that our team was not what it used to be,” said O’Reilly, a senior sprinter.
That is to say, a collection of largely club swimmers who—while supremely talented—never fully embraced the team dimension of its high school counterpart. By contrast, O’Reilly and her teammates bonded over their shared underdog status.
“We all understand what it’s like to not be the best individually,” O’Reilly said. “Just the thought of winning, as people who are not superstars, brings us together.”
The Wildcats were also motivated to reclaim a district crown they’d held for eight straight years prior to last spring, when Massaponax swiped it.
“We weren’t sure if maybe our reign was over,” Mountain View coach Michelle Stambaugh admitted.
Not yet. Behind a surprise victory in the 200 free relay—an event in which they were seeded fourth—the Wildcats surged past Colonial Forge, 99–84, to top a tightly-bunched team standings. The Panthers (82) finished a close third.
Colonial Forge’s boys also rode their success in relays to a team title, edging runner-up Stafford, 139–114.
Relays award twice as many points as individual events and take place toward the end of the meet, making for a dramatic conclusion.
“They go by really fast,” Colonial Forge junior Ian Bennett said. “It’s the fastest swimmers from each team all swimming against each other. And most of us know each other, so it’s also a personal race.”
In the pivotal 200 free relay, the Eagles boys were actually seeded second behind Stafford. But Colonial Forge was missing junior Daniel Gibbs during the team’s regular-season meeting, and the junior’s return to the lineup propelled the quartet to a winning time of 1:29.80. That foursome, which also included Samuel Calder, Kevin McGowan and Gibbs, took first in the 400 free relay as well.
Massaponax junior Carlie Clements won the only two individual events she entered, the girls’ 50- and 100-yard freestyles. Stafford senior Ben Eichberg was equally efficient, sweeping the boys’ 200 free and 100 breast.
The top six swimmers from each event advance to Friday’s Region 5D meet, which will be held Friday at the Rouse Center. Colonial Forge, meanwhile, will host the Region 6B meet on Saturday, also at the Rouse Center.
