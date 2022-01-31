Commonwealth District swimming: Mountain View girls, Colonial Forge boys win titles

Not yet. Behind a surprise victory in the 200 free relay—an event in which they were seeded fourth—the Wildcats surged past Colonial Forge, 99–84, to top a tightly-bunched team standings. The Panthers (82) finished a close third.

Colonial Forge’s boys also rode their success in relays to a team title, edging runner-up Stafford, 139–114.

Relays award twice as many points as individual events and take place toward the end of the meet, making for a dramatic conclusion.

“They go by really fast,” Colonial Forge junior Ian Bennett said. “It’s the fastest swimmers from each team all swimming against each other. And most of us know each other, so it’s also a personal race.”

In the pivotal 200 free relay, the Eagles boys were actually seeded second behind Stafford. But Colonial Forge was missing junior Daniel Gibbs during the team’s regular-season meeting, and the junior’s return to the lineup propelled the quartet to a winning time of 1:29.80. That foursome, which also included Samuel Calder, Kevin McGowan and Gibbs, took first in the 400 free relay as well.