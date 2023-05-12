BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 4, Stafford 1
North Stafford 6, Mountain View 1
Colonial Forge 14, Massaponax 3
Friday’s semifinals
Riverbend 4, Brooke Point 2
Colonial Forge 2, North Stafford 1
Tuesday’s final
Colonial Forge at Riverbend
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 7, Stafford 4
Mountain View 12, Brooke Point 0
Riverbend 10, Massaponax 0
Friday’s semifinals
North Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4 (9 innings)
Riverbend 6, Mountain View 4
Tuesday’s final
Riverbend at North Stafford
BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 1, Stafford 0
Riverbend 5, Massaponax 1
Friday’s final
Mountain View 1, Riverbend 0 (9-8 wins in penalty kicks)
Friday’s third-place game
Stafford 1, Massaponax 0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge 8, Riverbend 0
Brooke Point 2, Mountain View 1
Friday’s final
Colonial Forge 4, Brooke Point 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge 14, Brooke Point 13, OT
Mountain View 23, Riverbend 5
Friday’s final
Mountain View 10, Colonial Forge 6
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Mountain View 20, Riverbend 5
Stafford 13, Colonial Forge 11
Friday’s final
Stafford 17, Mountain View 16, OT
BOYS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4
Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 1
Thursday’s final
Riverbend 5, Stafford 2 (at UMW)
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Friday’s semifinals
Eastern View 5, Spotsylvania 0
Courtland 5, James Monroe 3
Monday’s final (at UMW)
Eastern View vs. Courtland, 12:30
GIRLS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Riverbend 5, Stafford 1
Massaponax 5, Brooke Point 2
Thursday’s final
Riverbend 5, Massaponax 0 (at UMW)
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Friday’s semifinals
Courtland 5, Spotsylvania 0
James Monroe 5, Eastern View 2
Monday’s final (at UMW)
Courtland vs. James Monroe, 12:30