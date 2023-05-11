BASEBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Brooke Point 4, Stafford 1
North Stafford 6, Mountain View 1
Colonial Forge 14, Massaponax 3
Friday’s semifinals
Brooke Point at Riverbend, 6
North Stafford at Colonial Forge, 6
SOFTBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Colonial Forge 7, Stafford 4
Mountain View 12, Brooke Point 0
Riverbend 10, Massaponax 0
Friday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at North Stafford, 6
Mountain View at Riverbend, 6
BOYS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Mountain View 1, Stafford 0
Riverbend 5, Massaponax 1
Friday’s final
Mountain View at Riverbend
Friday's third-place game
Stafford at Massaponax, 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge 8, Riverbend 0
Brooke Point 2, Mountain View 1
Friday’s final
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6:30
BOYS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Thursday’s semifinals
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6:45
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Riverbend at Mountain View, 5
Stafford at Colonial Forge, 5
Friday’s final
Semifinal winners
BOYS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Stafford 5, Colonial Forge 4
Riverbend 5, Brooke Point 1
Thursday’s final
Stafford vs. Riverbend at UMW, 5:30
GIRLS’ TENNIS
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Wednesday’s semifinals
Riverbend 5, Stafford 1
Massaponax 5, Brooke Point 2
Thursday’s final
Massaponax vs. Riverbend at UMW, 5:30