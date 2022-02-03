Commonwealth District track championships: Host Colonial Forge is back on top

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Forge boys track and field program was on a run of dominance in the Commonwealth District.
The Eagles captured the district’s winter championship in 2020 by 95 points.
But 2021 saw Colonial Forge fall back to the pack.
The Eagles fell by one point in the winter meet to Mountain View. They then lost by half a point in the spring championships to North Stafford.
However, Colonial Forge wouldn’t be denied on Thursday afternoon on its home track.
The Eagles held off a strong challenge from Riverbend and were able to earn the title with 129.5 points. Riverbend was second (122), followed by Mountain View (74.5), Brooke Point (65), Massaponax (57), Stafford (53) and North Stafford (34).
“Man, this feels great after two seasons without a district trophy,” Eagles junior Colby Kynard said. We were trophy deprived. We were hungry for it so we went out as a team and came out and grabbed it.”
The Colonial Forge girls repeated as district champions.
The Eagles finished with 165 points, well ahead of second-place Mountain View (113).
North Stafford (81) was third, followed by Massaponax (63), Stafford (49), Brooke Point (29) and Riverbend (27).
The Colonial Forge girls picked up victories from Isabel Ostvig in the triple jump, Lucia Herold in the shot put and Ali DiClemente in the 3,200. Their depth proved too much for the rest of the field to overcome.
“I think we worked really well as a team to win,” said sophomore Mary Ellen Glauber, who placed third in the 1,000, fourth in the 1,600 and ran a leg on the second-place 3,200 relay team. “I think we definitely wanted it because we’ve gotten the wins in the past and we wanted that feeling again.”
Kynard captured the 300 meters title with a personal-best time of 36.56 seconds for the boys. He tied for the third in the 55 with North Stafford’s Clifton Davis (6.83).
Justin and Jacinto Jones also picked up district titles in the long jump and 500, respectively, for the Eagles.
“I’m proud of the boys and the girls,” Eagles head coach Van Green said. “You don’t ever want one to do it and not the other. When you can get both to bring home championship trophies, it’s always good for our school.”
Colonial Forge’s 1,600 relay team nudged Riverbend for second-place in the last race of the day to punctuate the title.
There was no pole vault held because of slippery conditions during constant rain.
Riverbend’s Blake Fairbanks and Jake Applegate made sure the Bears didn’t go away quietly.
Fairbanks swept the 1,600 and 3,200.
Applegate won the 55 hurdles and the 55 meters and placed fifth in both the long jump and triple jump. Riverbend’s Justin Rau won the 1,000 and the Bears earned the 800 relay crown.
“Riverbend, they came ready to play,” Green said.
There were several individual standouts on the girls’ side.
North Stafford senior Raichelle Cornelius won the 300 and 500 meters. Mountain View’s Emma Wunderly took home first-place medals in the 1,000 and 1,600. North Stafford’s Ayanna Woods won the 55 meters and the 55 hurdles.
Colonial Forge senior Alyson Smith placed in the top four in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and 55 hurdles.
The Eagles will return to action in the Region 6B championships Feb. 15-16 at Osbourn Park High. The rest of the district will compete in the Region 5D meet Feb. 14 at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center in Winchester.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Colonial Forge 165; 2. Mountain View 113; 3. North Stafford 81; 4. Massaponax 63; 5. Stafford 49; 6. Brooke Point 29; 7. Riverbend 27.
Long jump: 1. Starr Hepburn (MV) 15-10 ½; 2. Elianna Smith (Ma) 15-4; 3. Alyson Smith (CF) 15-0; 4. Elizabeth Oylear (St) 14-9 ½; 5. Maya Thomas (CF) 14-9; 6. Katelyn Ochs (Rb) 14-8 ½; 7. Jade Buckles (BP) 14-4; 8. Claire Wortman (CF) 14-1 ½.
Triple jump: 1. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 32-0 ½; 2. Casandra Opoku-Mensah (MV) 31-9 ½; 3. Buckles (BP) 30-5; 4. A. Smith (CF) 30-3 ½; 5. Grace Ostvig (CF) 29-11 ¾; 6 (tie). Coralynn Fisher (Rb), E. Smith (Ma) and Suhani Amin (MV) 28-10.
High jump: 1. Gracen King (Ma) 5-2; 2. Aleah Alexander (St) 5-0; 3. I. Ostvig (CF) 5-0; 4. A. Smith (CF) 4-10; 5. Wortman (CF) 4-6; 6. Sophia Epperson (BP) 4-6.
Shot put: 1. Lucia Herold (CF) 37-2; 2. Katie Jones (CF) 33-4; 3. Elizabeth Mensah (MV) 31-8; 4. Kayla Dunbar (MV) 31-3; 5. Nevaeh Heath (CF) 30-8); 6. Brianna Sabatino (NS) 28-5; 7. Karessa Anderson (MV) 27-9; 8. Emily Collins (Ma) 27-6.
55 hurdles: 1. Ayanna Woods (NS) 9.42; 2. Ava Treakle (Rb) 9.91; 3. A. Smith (CF) 10.11; 4. King (Ma) 10.15; 5. E. Smith (Ma) 10.16; 6. Kenya Matthews (MV) 10.49; 7. Thomas (CF) 10.58; 8. Salena Amin (MV) 10.67.
55: 1. Woods (NS) 7.72; 2. Kailynn Tyson (NS) 7.76; 3. Essence Robinson (CF) 7.79; 4. Abby Morris (NS) 7.85; 5. Alex Hopkins (CF) 7.94; 6. Keria Salvanera (MV) 8.00; 7. Hepburn (MV) 8.07; 8. Ashley Parker (CF) 8.11.
300: 1. Raichelle Cornelius (NS) 43.57; 2. Eliana Baugh (MV) 44.42; 3. Kyndal Jones (Ma) 44.72; 4. Hopkins (CF) 44.90; 5. I. Ostvig (CF) 45.31; 6. Amalie Spencer-Hamm (BP) 45.38; 7. Tyson (NS) 45.51; 8. Elsie Afful (MV) 46.55.
500: 1. Cornelius (NS) 1:20.19; 2. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 1:20.25; 3. Skylar Duffy (St) 1:20.58; 4. Alyss Valerio (CF) 1:27.76; 5. Essence Robinson (CF) 1:29.46; 6. Nicole Schmidt (Ma) 1:30.59; 7. Madison Joho (MV) 1:33.28; 8. Taleah Bibbs (BP) 1:33.42.
1,000: 1. Emma Wunderly (MV) 3:13.74; 2. Hailey Lemke (St) 3:19.51; 3. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 3:19.89; 4. Kate Loescher (CF) 3:24.56; 5. Natalie Kingston (MV) 3:25.94; 6. Kira Hawkins (BP) 3:26.06; 7. Kate Shoaf (CF) 3:26.83; 8. McKayla Reyer (Rb) 3:28.22.
1,600: 1. Wunderly (MV) 5:31.65; 2. Ella Dover (St) 5:35.06; 3. Lemke (St) 5:35.62; 4. Glauber (CF) 5:37.39; 5. Kate Loescher (CF) 5:40.73; 6. Katherine Craig (NS) 5:41.37; 7.Lola Garvie (Ma) 5:46.44; 8. Emily Hicks (CF) 5:51.16.
3,200: 1. Ali DiClemente (CF) 12:05.28; 2. Dover (St) 12:45.58; 3. Craig (NS) 12:52.37; 4. Scarlett Smith (CF) 12:59.33; 5. Emily Hicks (CF) 12:59.53; 6. Madison Carlisle (MV) 13:02.82; 7. Helena Griffith (MV) 13:08.28; 8. Victoria Morra (Rb) 13:59.36.
800 relay: 1.North Stafford 1:50.45; 2. Mountain View 1:51.25; 3. Brooke Point 1:54.61; 4. Colonial Forge 1:54.74; 5. Massaponax 1:55.76; 6. Riverbend 2:01.37.
1,600 relay: 1. Mountain View 4:23.11; 2. Massaponax 4:26.20; 3. Colonial Forge 4:29.11; 4. Brooke Point 4:31.54; 5. North Stafford 4:43.93; 6. Riverbend 4:45.99.
3,200 relay: 1. Massaponax 10:38.74; 2. Colonial Forge 10:48.95; 3. Riverbend 11:26.08; 4. Mountain View 11:44.25.
BOYS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Colonial Forge 129.5; 2. Riverbend 122; 3. Mountain View 74.5; 4. Brooke Point 65; 5. Massaponax 57; 6. Stafford 53; 7. North Stafford 34.
Long jump: 1. Justin Jones (CF) 21-11 ½; 2. Kazu Jordan (St) 20-10; 3. Brian Harris (CF) 20-3 ½; 4. Billy Fluharty (Rb) 19-4; 5. Jake Applegate (Rb) 19-3; 6. Elias Richardson (MV) 18-8; 7. Elijah Ennin (BP) 18-5; 8. Joseph Pittman (St) 17-9 ½.
Triple jump: 1. Tyler Barham (St) 40-10 ½; 2. Richardson (MV) 40-6; 3. Jordan (St) 40-0; 4. James McRae (CF) 39-2; 5. Applegate (Rb) 38-5; 6. Sean Hill (CF) 37-1; 7. Anthony Gordon (Ma) 36-10; 8. Nayton Nontong (BP) 36-7.
High jump: 1. Logan Andros (BP) 5-10; 2. Brian Glenn (St) 5-8; 3 (tie). Daniel Coles (BP), Calvin Gadsden (NS), Reginald Annor (MV) and Liam Andros (BP) 5-6; 7. Trenton Cross-Lee (CF) 5-6; 8. Sean Hill (CF) 5-6.
Shot put: 1. Eric Mensah (MV) 46-5; 2. Dylan Weddle (BP) 43.9; 3. Annor (MV) 39-11; 4. Dionte Johnson (CF) 36-8; 5. Keegan Kennedy (Rb) 35-9; 6. Samuel Johnson (BP) 33-11; 7. Christian Stringer (CF) 33-2; 8. Henry Black (CF) 32-9.
55 hurdles: 1. Applegate (Rb) 8.24; 2. Justin Jones (CF) 8.29; 3. Jackson McDonald (CF) 8.88; 4. Nontong (BP) 8.89; 5. Calvin Berry (CF) 9.93; 6. Jason Williams (Ma) 10.57; 7. Eugene Asare-Antwi (BP) 16.21.
55: 1. Applegate (Rb) 6.80; 2. Jacinto Jones II (CF) 6.81; 3 (tie). Clifton Davis (NS) and Colby Kynard (CF) 6.83; 5. Fluharty (Rb) 6.84; 6. Isaiah Stevens (NS) 6.89; 7. Vincent Bond (MV) 6.94; 8. Brandon Powers (CF) 6.95.
300: 1. Kynard (CF) 36.56; 2. Bond (MV) 36.81; 3. Elijah Bolich (Ma) 37.31; 4. Braylen Minor (NS) 37.74; 5. Coles (BP) 38.19; 6. Jean-Bandama Boni (St) 38.41; 7. Barham (St) 38.51; 8. Jaiden Fair (MV) 38.90.
500: 1. Jacinto Jones (CF) 1:07.81; 2. Terry Travis (Ma) 1:08.06; 3. Will Morgan (Ma) 1:08.91; 4. Jackson Gandy (Rb) 1:10.01; 5. Jacob Petska (MV) 1:10.74; 6. Nathan Lee (Rb) 1:11.28; 7. Qu’ran Tatum (Ma) 1:12.12; 8. Logan Ramos (BP) 1:12.64.
1,000: 1. Justin Rau (Rb) 2:25.99; 2. Diego Pons (MV) 2:53.41; 3. Simson Omorodion (CF) 2:54.31; 4. Foster Moon (Rb) 2:54.73; 5. Alex Johnson (Ma) 2:55.14; 6. Haiden Chacra (Rb) 2:55.64; 7. Caden Brooks (Ma) 2:56.63; 8. Ian Bollinger (MV) 2:57.79.
1,600: 1. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 4:26.15; 2. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 4:40.27; 3. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 4:40.65; 4. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 4:45.39; 5. Ben Putka (St) 4:46.66; 6. Jeremy Glauber (CF) 4:51.50; 7. Pons (MV) 4:54.19; 8. Steven Niese (CF) 4:55.05.
3,200: 1. Fairbanks (Rb) 9:38.48; 2. Arnold (Rb) 10:13.99; 3. Sidebotham (CF)10:17.82; 4. Thomas Oylear (St) 10:23.17; 5. Charles Schilling (MV) 10:24.62; 6. Jeremy Glauber (CF) 10:45.39; 7. Landon Mills (CF) 10:56.44; 8. John Wheeler (MV) 11:41.05.
800 relay: 1. Riverbend 1:33.96; 2. Brooke Point 1:34.33; 3. North Stafford 1:34.86; 4. Colonial Forge 1:36.22; 5. Massaponax 1:38.82; 6. Mountain View 1:39.49.
1,600 relay: 1. Massaponax 3:33.59; 2. Colonial Forge 3:33.85; 3. Riverbend 3:33.88; 4. Mountain View 3:41.89; 5. Brooke Point 3:51.30.
3,200 relay: 1. Massaponax 8:35.54; 2. Brooke Point 8:40.47; 3. Stafford 8:43.27; 4. Riverbend 8:43.97; 5. Mountain View 8:48.07; 6. Colonial Forge 8:59.15; 7. North Stafford 10:29.97.
