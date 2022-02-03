Commonwealth District track championships: Host Colonial Forge is back on top

The Colonial Forge girls picked up victories from Isabel Ostvig in the triple jump, Lucia Herold in the shot put and Ali DiClemente in the 3,200. Their depth proved too much for the rest of the field to overcome.

“I think we worked really well as a team to win,” said sophomore Mary Ellen Glauber, who placed third in the 1,000, fourth in the 1,600 and ran a leg on the second-place 3,200 relay team. “I think we definitely wanted it because we’ve gotten the wins in the past and we wanted that feeling again.”

Kynard captured the 300 meters title with a personal-best time of 36.56 seconds for the boys. He tied for the third in the 55 with North Stafford’s Clifton Davis (6.83).

Justin and Jacinto Jones also picked up district titles in the long jump and 500, respectively, for the Eagles.

“I’m proud of the boys and the girls,” Eagles head coach Van Green said. “You don’t ever want one to do it and not the other. When you can get both to bring home championship trophies, it’s always good for our school.”

Colonial Forge’s 1,600 relay team nudged Riverbend for second-place in the last race of the day to punctuate the title.