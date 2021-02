Commonwealth District track: Colonial Forge's Shipp, DiClemente shine at Commonwealth meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Colonial Forge’s Nayome Shipp and Ali DiClemente each won two individual events at Saturday’s Commonwealth District winter track championships at Brooke Point.

Shipp took first place in the girls’ high jump (5–4) and long jump (16–0), while DiClemente swept the 1,600 (5:22.24) and 3.200 (11:58.98).

Massaponax’s Emily Catlett was also a double winner in the girls’ 300 (43.57) and 500 (1:18.13). Team scores were not available.

Field events for the Region 6B meet will be held Tuesday at Colgan and running events next Saturday at Freedom. The Region 5D meet is scheduled for Wednesday at Albemarle.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Colonial Forge 168, 2. Mountain View 83, 3. Massaponax 74, 4. Stafford 32, 5. North Stafford 31, 6. Riverbend 24, 7. Brooke Point 22.

High jump: 1. Nayome Shipp (CF) 5–4; 2. Alyson Smith (CF) 5–0; 3. Morgan Hughes (Ma) 4–10; 4. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 4–8.

Long jump: 1. Shipp (CF) 16-0; 2. Brooklyn Simmons (CF) 14–11.5; 3. Casandra Opuku-Mensah (MV) 13–7.25; 4. Suhani Amin (MV) 13-7; 5. Smith (CF) 13–5; 6. Michaela Butler (St) 10–6.5.