Commonwealth District volleyball final: Colonial Forge outlasts Massaponax in five sets

Visiting Colonial Forge fought off a determined Massaponax team to win the Commonwealth District volleyball tournament championship in five sets Tuesday night.

The teams swapped points and leads right down to the very end, diving to save balls that appeared to be lost, playing every point as if it were the last.

“The last set came down to just who wanted it more,” Eagles coach Courtney Hempe said after the 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14 victory. “We got down in the middle of it, and in our timeout, we just talked about staying the course and battling for every point.

“I told the girls we were going to start winning the hustle plays because ‘Ponax definitely just hustled their butts off all night long.”

Claire Wortman’s ace gave the Eagles in the deciding set.

The teams had split the previous four sets, as well as their two regular-season matches, handing each other their only district losses. Massaponax won a coin flip for the right to host the district final.

Massaponax coach Joe Cox was happy with his team’s effort and pointed out that despite the loss, the season is not over. Both teams move on to regional contests next week: the Eagles (17-3) in Region 6B, the Panthers (19-4) in 5D.

“I was proud of the way that we played,” Cox said. “I think that Forge played really well also. The match could have gone either way.”

The match swung back and forth. After losing the first set, Colonial Forge won the next two and took a seven-point lead in the fourth set. But the Panthers managed to fight back to win the set, 25-21.

“I was really glad that we kind of struggled a little bit in set four,” Cox said. “The way that we came back is what proves to us that we can be a gritty, resilient, tough team moving forward. And that’s not the most important match that we’ll play this year, so we’re excited about the rest of the season.”

Cox said his team made a concerted effort to play the most difficult schedule possible, in order to prepare for the upcoming tough teams in Loudoun County and beyond.

“We’re battle tested. We’ll be ready,” he said. “I promise you, we will be ready.”

The Eagles, too, are looking forward to a deeper run.

“We’re going to relish this win for a little bit,” Hempe said. “We’ve got some time until then, but we obviously have goals to go to state. That’s been something that we’ve wanted to get back to since our 2021 season, when we made the state semifinal.”

Izzy Ostvig led the way Tuesday for the Eagles, serving up eight aces to go with her 14 kills and 12 digs. She said the key to the win was “staying aggressive and always going for every ball, and being there for each of our teammates.”

Helena Sidebotham contributed seven kills, five digs and five aces, while Wortman added 11 kills and seven digs to go with her game-ending ace.

“We definitely planned,” Sidebotham said. “We looked at some film and we made a game plan looking at them, and I’m sure they did the same for us. And we really just executed our game plan tonight, playing all the shots we had to.”

For the Panthers, Carlie Clements had 21 kills and 20 digs with only five errors. Takaya Barnett had 14 kills and 13 digs, while Maddie Wells had 37 assists and 13 digs.

“You had to work to win the volleyball point,” he said of those efforts. “Every point was a battle. It was awesome.”