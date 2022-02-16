Commonweath boys basketball semifinals: Defense helps Colonial Forge edge Stafford, earn spot in final

A strong second-half defensive effort helped Colonial Forge outrun host Stafford 49-45 Wednesday night in a Commonwealth District boys' basketball tournament semifinal game.

Gabriel Jones scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles (14-6), who earned a trip tp top-seeded Massaponax in Friday night's tournament final.

“We played great, moved the ball a lot, pressured them full court, which was the game plan coming in," Jones said.. "We just trusted in our coaches, we believed they would set us up for victory.”

Amari Moorer scored 10 points for Stafford (11-8), which led by as many as nine points in the second quarter. Colonial Forge woke up and ended the half on a 14-6 run to get within a point at the break.

The Eagles then took the lead at the beginning of the third quarter and never looked back.

“Guys kept fighting," Colonial Forge coach Anthony Mills said. "Stafford is a great team, coached well, gotta take our hats off to them. The effort they gave us to make us adjust.

"At the half, I told them that we need to keep believing and keep fighting. Basketball is about a game of runs and who will get the stops. We were fortunate enough to get that stop.”

In the second half, the Eagles' defense clamped down on the Indians, forcing bad passes and turning steals into fast-break opportunities which allowed them to start big runs.

“We just got into too much one-on-one, and not running our stuff," Stafford coach William Richardson said. "When we run our stuff we are good, but when we get into me first ball we struggle a bit. I just think we gotta play our game and we will be fine.”

Colonial Forge 9 14 15 11 — 49 Stafford 14 10 11 10 — 45

Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 3, Ashton Schofield 2, Gabriel Jones 20, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ransom 2, Alfredo Rivera 10 Keshawn Sharrier 10. Totals: 14, 10-21-49.

Stafford: Joshua Wallace 5, Tyler Turner 8, Amari Moorer 10, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Nicholas Belako 8, Sean Hopkins 6. Totals: 13, 19-24-45.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 3 (Jones 3).