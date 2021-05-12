Cook steps down as Colonial Forge girls' basketball coach

Berry said the vacancy has been posted on the school division’s website.

Former Stafford High School basketball standout Marquel Davis, who went on to become a starter at the University of Pittsburgh, has been a part of Cook’s staff for the past several years and could be in the running to replace her.

Berry said Cook will be remembered for bringing the first and only girls basketball state championship to Stafford County and the bond she had with her players.

Berry noted that he and Cook matured into their positions at roughly the same time and he saw first-hand how she developed as a coach and a leader.

“She and I have kind of grown together,” Berry said. “She’s gotten so much more depth as a coach. She’s always cared about the girls, worked extremely hard and put the program first.

“But to see her develop her organizational skills and other aspects of coaching it’s been tremendous. It’s just been very rewarding on our part and she’s going to be greatly missed.”

Cook said that while the state title was “surreal” and the Eagles have sent several players to the Division I level in her tenure, she’ll mostly remember building relationships and aiding in the development of her players on and off the court.