Cook steps down as Colonial Forge girls' basketball coach

Lashaun Cook took over as Colonial Forge’s girls’ basketball coach through the 2014-15 season on an interim basis.
It didn’t take long for Eagles athletic director Jeff Berry to recognize that Cook was the long-term solution.
Cook’s Eagles went 19-4 in her first full season the following year and captured the Group 6A state championship in her third season in 2017.
She was named Free Lance-Star coach of the decade last summer.
After seven seasons on the sidelines for the Eagles, Cook recently turned in her resignation. The Caroline County native and mother of four is close to accepting a position with Chesapeake City Public Schools, where she will be reunited with her family.
Her husband, Rashad Cook, just completed his first season as the head football coach at his alma mater, Western Branch. Their son, Desmond Cook, will be a senior on the Western Branch football team next fall.
Lashaun Cook said this past season was a juggling act as she raced to the Bruins’ games at the end of her work week in Stafford.
She doesn’t have a coaching assignment yet in Chesapeake, but is open to the possibility. She finished her run at Colonial Forge with a 104-38 record.
“I love Colonial Forge,” Cook said. “It’s very hard to leave. I don’t think I’ll ever find another place like Colonial Forge. The administration is great. The kids are great. It’s a great community. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”
Berry said the vacancy has been posted on the school division’s website.
Former Stafford High School basketball standout Marquel Davis, who went on to become a starter at the University of Pittsburgh, has been a part of Cook’s staff for the past several years and could be in the running to replace her.
Berry said Cook will be remembered for bringing the first and only girls basketball state championship to Stafford County and the bond she had with her players.
Berry noted that he and Cook matured into their positions at roughly the same time and he saw first-hand how she developed as a coach and a leader.
“She and I have kind of grown together,” Berry said. “She’s gotten so much more depth as a coach. She’s always cared about the girls, worked extremely hard and put the program first.
“But to see her develop her organizational skills and other aspects of coaching it’s been tremendous. It’s just been very rewarding on our part and she’s going to be greatly missed.”
Cook said that while the state title was “surreal” and the Eagles have sent several players to the Division I level in her tenure, she’ll mostly remember building relationships and aiding in the development of her players on and off the court.
She’s also proud of being an example that it’s possible to balance life as a wife, mother, teacher and coach even when her schedule became dizzying.
“I’ve got so many memories,” Cook said. “I think the biggest thing is watching these young ladies mature into being the young women that they know they can be.
“It’s not [a coach’s] job to do it all, but to help guide them and let them know it’s bigger than the hardwood. What you learn, you can also apply to life.”
