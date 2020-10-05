Coronavirus concerns elsewhere force Fredericksburg Christian to cancel football games

The NFL's Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots might be the highest-profile football teams to see their schedules impacted by the novel coronavirus, but they aren’t the only ones.

Citing elevated case numbers in the Newport News region, Fredericksburg Christian School has cancelled a pair of upcoming football games, against Portsmouth Christian and Atlantic Shores.

“The administration felt that it wasn’t a good idea to go down there this year and play,” FCS coach Billy Thomas said Monday. “We didn’t want to risk a football game shutting down the whole school.”

The cancellations mean that the Eagles (1-0) will remain out of action until at least Oct. 17, when they could face the Virginia Ducks, a home school team. Thomas said FCS is still determining whether that opponent’s coronavirus protocols align with his program’s.

Thomas has tried his best to keep his players engaged during the extended layoff, crafting intersquad games and scrimmages with varied rosters and giving the team Fridays off.

“It’s tough. This is one of the more challenging years just keeping the kids interested,” he said.