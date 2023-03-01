Courtland and Culpeper each produced two individual state champions at Tuesday's VHSL Class 3 and 4 state indoor track championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Courtland's Kwame Whitaker long-jumped 22 feet, 5 inches, more than half a foot farther than Class 4 runner-up Nicolas Simmons of Manor (21-10.5). Louisa freshman Savior Hiter placed seventh in the event (20-10.25).

Teammate Chanan Mathis blazed to a title in the 300 meters in a school-record 34.03 seconds, well ahead of Deep Creek's Amarion Harrell (34.87). Mathis also placed seventh in the 55 meters (6.61).

Culpeper's Theresa Breckley added the Class 3 indoor girls' shot put title to the outdoor crown she won last spring. Her winning throw of 41 feet, 4 inches was well ahead of second-place Sydney Blewett of William Byrd (38-6.25). Culpeper's Kylee Quinn was fourth in the shot (35-0.5) and seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.60).

And the Blue Devils' Lawrence LaSasso cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the boys' high jump, edging Staunton's Maaliah Campbell on fewer misses. Caroline's Rashad Morris tied for third in the event at 6-2 and also placed fourth in the 500 (35.84) and eighth in the 55 hurdles (8.54).

CLASS 4

Eastern View senior Evelyn Anderson was runner-up in the girls' 500 meters (1:18.03), trailing only Western Albemarle's Carter Torrence (1:15.65). She also ran on the Cyclones’ seventh-place 1,600 relay (4:14.11).

Louisa's Taylor Waddy was sixth in the girls' shot (32-4); Chancellor's Paris Johnson (7.36) placed seventh in the girls' 55-meter dash. and King George's Olivia Downum placed eighth in the girls' triple jump (34-1.25).

CLASS 3

James Monroe's Kameron Wolken finished second (1:05.92) and Caroline's Dominic Kittle fourth (1:07.56) in the boys' 500 meters.

Caroline's Isaiah Reid finished second in the boys' 55-meter dash (6.56), with James Monroe's Bryan Dudley seventh (6.63) and Culpeper's Christian Smith eighth (6.70).

Caroline also got a third-place finish from Anton Jones-Wilson in the bous’ 1,000 (236.37) and a fourth from Jaidyn Ferguson in the girls' triple jump (35-3.5). JM's Dudley was fifth in the boys’ long jump (21-0.5) and Navi Kawesi-Mukooza was eighth in the girls' 500 (1:21.76).