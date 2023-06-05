Under longtime coach Jimmie Williams, Courtland’s girls’ tennis team has pursued a policy of net neutrality. The Cougars’ daily practices eschew such identifiers as seeds and lines in favor of an egalitarian approach to improvement.

“He has us playing with everyone,” said junior Adele Granger, Courtland’s No. 1 singles player. “It might suck to play someone lower than you, but it’s good because it’s great for bonding and building the team to make everybody better.”

That depth propelled the Cougars to their best season in years.

Courtland won its first 20 matches while capturing Battlefield District and Region 4B titles. And while the Cougars’ run of perfection ended with a 5-3 loss to defending state finalist Jamestown at home Monday afternoon in the Class 4 semifinals, the experience should serve a group that graduates just one senior.

“I think they started to believe,” said Williams, who inherited a two-win team in 2002 and hasn’t seen a losing season since.

Courtland’s victories in the district and regional finals both came by razor-thin 5-4 margins, over James Monroe and Atlee, respectively. On Friday, the Cougars eked out a harrowing win over Great Bridge in the state quarterfinals when the No. 2 doubles pairing of Allison Meyer and Libby Snow finished out a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

“I think we ended up winning because we had such strong lower ranks,” junior Meredith Stapleton said. “We ended up clutching that match because of that.”

On Monday, the Cougars were unable to summon similar magic on their home court. Third-seeded Snow and No. 5 Meyer notched singles wins respectively, but Jamestown took the No. 1 doubles point to clinch the win.

As the Eagles mobbed one another one the far end of the court, Williams’ Cougars turned their sights to a future that shows no signs of dimming. Meyer, a freshman, finished her first varsity season undefeated in both singles and doubles play.

“It means we can make it,” Granger said of reaching the state semifinals. “We can push harder. It might’ve been our best this season, but it’s not going to to be our best next season.”

Singles: Julia Clark (J) d. Adele Granger 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Elliott (J) d. Meredith Stapleton 6-0, 6-2; Libby Snow (Ct) d. Michelle Zhold 6-4, 6-3; Scarlett Gamez (J) d. Drew Sherwood 6-3, 6-2; Allison Meyer (Ct) d. Gladys Smith 6-3, 6-2; Emily Dahl (J) d. Elsie Ashwood 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Clark/Elliot (J) d. Granger/Stapleton 6-2, 6-0; Snow/Meyer (Ct) led Zhold/Gamez 6-3, 1-3 (DNF); Sherwood/Maddie Lawson (Ct) d. Rachel Yu/Dahl 6-3, 6-0.