Courtland's Jackson Garland is turning heads as a freshman

There typically isn’t much buzz surrounding a junior varsity baseball team. But in March 2021, a potentially dominant eighth-grade pitching prospect began his career with Courtland High School.

Courtland’s coaches attempted to remain low-key, however.

“We tried not to get our hopes up too much,” said first-year varsity head coach Chris Meek, who was an assistant in 2021. “We just knew he would come in and pitch. We weren’t even sure of his name.”

The Cougars and the rest of the Battlefield District certainly know Jackson Garland’s name now.

He orally committed to the University of Virginia before his freshman season began. And after flashing potential on JV for one season, Garland is now the ace of Courtland’s staff.

He’s been on a torrid pace the past four games. He struck out 18 Culpeper batters in a 4–1 victory on April 14. He followed that up with back-to-back no-hitters in wins over King George and James Monroe.

On Monday, he struck out 15 while pitching a two-hit shutout in a tense 1–0 victory over rival Chancellor which pulled the Cougars (7–7, 7–2) into a tie with the Chargers for the Battlefield District lead.

Chargers head coach Justin Carlisle said he was impressed that Garland remained calm with runners on base and finished off the Chargers.

“I think he’s legit, man,” Carlisle said. “He knows how to control the game. He’s got good stuff on his fastball. He’s got good velocity and good stuff on his off-speed. He knows how to keep hitters off-balance.”

That’s been apparent in this dominant four-game run.

Garland (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) fell three strikeouts short of the Virginia High School League seven-inning single-game record in the win over Culpeper. His performance is believed to be a Courtland record.

Garland said the key to his success has been throwing strikes and trusting his defense. He’s topped 87 miles per hour on his fastball.

Against Culpeper, that pitch was all he needed.

“They couldn’t really hit my fastball,” Garland said. “So after the second inning, I kind of just ditched every other pitch.”

Garland hasn’t only excelled on the mound at Courtland. He’s also turned heads at third base the past two years.

“Last year he made some plays that made you say, ‘How does a JV kid, much less an eighth-grader, make those plays?” Meek said. “I’m talking diving on the ground and throwing a guy out from the seat of his pants in foul territory. That shows you some of his abilities and what can come out of it.”

The Virginia coaching staff realized Garland’s potential early on and began recruiting him. Garland announced his decision to play for the Cavaliers in November, four months before his first varsity action. Virginia’s roster already includes Courtland graduate Addie Burrow, a sophomore reserve outfielder.

Garland said Virginia has been an ideal school of his for a while so it was a no-brainer decision when the Cavaliers showed interest. He stays in regular contact with their pitching coach, Drew Dickinson.

“It’s always been a dream school and one of the top schools that I wanted to go to,” Garland said. “They’ve got a nice facility, they’ve had good success the past couple of years and I like the coaching staff.”

Garland has a long way to go before heading to Charlottesville.

And although he may be a nightmare for many of his opponents, Chancellor’s Carlisle said he’s eager to witness his development.

Carlisle said it’ll help other players in the Fredericksburg area to compete against a rare talent.

“You always like to see good pitching,” Carlisle said. “It doesn’t do you any good when you get to the varsity level and see 60, 65 [mph] when they want to play college baseball. They need to see pitchers like him in high school.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.