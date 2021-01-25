COVID-19 alters local high school basketball schedule

The Massaponax High School girls basketball team is in the midst of a stellar campaign but has learned it must pause the season after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
All players on the Panthers’ roster and their entire coaching staff are now under quarantine for 14 days.
Massaponax (9–0) can resume its season on Feb. 4 in the Commonwealth District finale at Brooke Point if no other coronavirus cases emerge.
Head coach Ramon Hounshell said his team’s shutdown comes at an unfortunate time when the Panthers were peaking. He said the team is already qualified for the Region 6B playoffs, but likely won’t be in optimal shape when the season resumes.
“It definitely hurts us as well as we’re playing right now,” Hounshell said. “Now we have 14 days off with no conditioning, no working out, no running. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be rough.”
The Panthers’ two postponements this week are part of a host delays in the Fredericksburg area from Monday with many related to the pandemic.
A referee who officiated Friday’s Battlefield District contest between James Monroe and Courtland subsequently tested positive. The Yellow Jackets and Cougars postponed their games scheduled on Monday against Spotsylvania and King George, respectively, until Saturday.
Commonwealth District doubleheaders between Colonial Forge and Mountain View and North Stafford and Stafford were postponed at the request of the Wildcats and Indians. Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim and Stafford AD Chris Dodd were unavailable for comment.
Despite the recent delays, Stafford County administrators remain optimistic about the season, which began for them two weeks ago.
“It’s frustrating at times to be able to schedule enough games to play but we’ve received tremendous support from the county and the coaches as a whole have been extraordinary,” North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said. “They’ve found a way to make this happen and give kids opportunities to play these sports for both their mental and physical health.”
Massaponax is at least the fourth pandemic-related extended pause in the Fredericksburg area since the season began in December. Caroline girls have paused twice and Courtland’s girls have stopped, as well.
The Panthers’ assistant coach who tested positive attended their game last Wednesday at home against Stafford. Hounshell said the coach began to complain that he wasn’t feeling well Thursday and immediately went to get tested.
Hounshell said he plans to take a COVID-19 test, as well. He said his players may or may not get tested depending on if they experience symptoms. Hounshell said the coach was conscientious about wearing a mask at all times during practice and games.
“It’s just the point that he was exposed to it and the girls were around him,” Hounshell said. “I’m pretty confident and sure it most likely won’t affect anybody else but [the 14-day quarantine] is the policy. That’s the way it’s set up.”
James Monroe athletic director Kenton Griffin contacted the Fredericksburg City Public Schools central office for guidance on when the Yellow Jackets could resume play after learning of the referee’s positive test.
James Monroe will return to practice Tuesday and will visit King George Wednesday for a game after contact tracing cleared the team to take the court.
Courtland head coach Eric Davis said his team was cleared to return to practice Tuesday and will face Riverbend on Wednesday.
Davis said the referee’s positive test brings about another layer of concern, but added it’s something the team or school can’t control.
“What we talked about is control what we can control,” Davis said. “Control the controllable. That’s a favorite line of my AD [Ronnie Lowman]. So I do my best to make sure we do what we have to do but you can’t do anything with the outside.”
