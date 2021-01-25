COVID-19 alters local high school basketball schedule

Commonwealth District doubleheaders between Colonial Forge and Mountain View and North Stafford and Stafford were postponed at the request of the Wildcats and Indians. Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim and Stafford AD Chris Dodd were unavailable for comment.

Despite the recent delays, Stafford County administrators remain optimistic about the season, which began for them two weeks ago.

“It’s frustrating at times to be able to schedule enough games to play but we’ve received tremendous support from the county and the coaches as a whole have been extraordinary,” North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said. “They’ve found a way to make this happen and give kids opportunities to play these sports for both their mental and physical health.”

Massaponax is at least the fourth pandemic-related extended pause in the Fredericksburg area since the season began in December. Caroline girls have paused twice and Courtland’s girls have stopped, as well.

The Panthers’ assistant coach who tested positive attended their game last Wednesday at home against Stafford. Hounshell said the coach began to complain that he wasn’t feeling well Thursday and immediately went to get tested.