CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Stafford's Polcha embraces a fast pace

When it comes to coaching Justin Polcha, Angelique Reynolds occasionally has to disregard the usual tactics.
At one of Stafford High School’s winter track practices this week, the first-year head coach gave her star junior distance runner a set of 200-meter sprints and a target time for each. Polcha completed the workout and reported that he had gone under recommendations by about five seconds on each one.
“I told him, ‘You need to slow down,’ “ Reynolds said, fearing Polcha might burn himself out before next week’s state meet. “I don’t ever have to say to him, ‘I need you to give 100 percent.’ He gives 100 percent all the time.”
Reynolds lives near the Polchas and often sees Justin training in all sorts of weather. “I see him running in the snow and ice, and I want to stop the car and say, ‘You need to go inside,’ “ she said.
That work ethic, along with natural ability, allowed Polcha to win the Commonwealth District cross country individual title in the fall of 2019 while helping Stafford’s boys claim their third straight team championship.
A unique spring cross country season begins next week, and Polcha and the Indians will again be favored, even after former coach Pete Augrom left to inaugurate the program at the new Lightridge High School in Loudoun County.
Polcha is the latest in Stafford’s recent string of all-state cross country standouts that includes Philip Lambert, Joey Abbatiello, Greg Bohmke, Duke DiEugenio, Ian McLeod, Nathan Notgrass and Paul Sepulveda.
“It’s obviously a short season, but I know the guys are up to it,” said Polcha, who joins fellow junior Ben Putka as returning all-district runners.
Before the March 6 season-opening meet at Willowmere Park against most of the other Commonwealth schools, Polcha is scheduled compete in the 1,000 and 1,600 meters at next Tuesday’s Class 5 state indoor meet in Virginia Beach.
Then it’s a quick transition into cross country mode—even though Reynolds said she may insist Polcha take a few days off to avoid burnout.
She may have to hide his running shoes. Polcha admits to having a competitive streak—”unfortunately, to a fault,” he said.
Part of that came from chasing his older brother Jacob, who placed 12th in the district as a senior in 2019 and ran on the Indians’ three most recent district championship teams.
“He used to be a lot faster than me,” Justin said. “I always competed with him; that’s a big part of my personality. ... When I was just getting to high school, he was on the varsity, and even though I did become faster, I almost forgot how good he was. He always pushed me.”
After winning the 2019 district title, Polcha went on to finish as runner-up in the Region 5D meet and placed 15th in the Class 5 state meet—although all-state honors weren’t all that satisfactory. He faded a bit after a blistering early pace.
“I went for broke,” he said. “I figured I would try to win it, and everything else wouldn’t matter.”
With the winter track season not yet finished, many teams may try to pace themselves and peak for the district meets at the end of a four-week cross country regular season. That concept may seem foreign to Polcha, who aspires to run at Virginia Tech while studying electrical engineering and nanoscience.
“He’s one of those kids that does not like to lose—ever,” Reynolds said. “Sometimes he’ll be running and look back to see if someone is close. That just makes him run faster.”
