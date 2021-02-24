CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Stafford's Polcha embraces a fast pace

When it comes to coaching Justin Polcha, Angelique Reynolds occasionally has to disregard the usual tactics.

At one of Stafford High School’s winter track practices this week, the first-year head coach gave her star junior distance runner a set of 200-meter sprints and a target time for each. Polcha completed the workout and reported that he had gone under recommendations by about five seconds on each one.

“I told him, ‘You need to slow down,’ “ Reynolds said, fearing Polcha might burn himself out before next week’s state meet. “I don’t ever have to say to him, ‘I need you to give 100 percent.’ He gives 100 percent all the time.”

Reynolds lives near the Polchas and often sees Justin training in all sorts of weather. “I see him running in the snow and ice, and I want to stop the car and say, ‘You need to go inside,’ “ she said.

That work ethic, along with natural ability, allowed Polcha to win the Commonwealth District cross country individual title in the fall of 2019 while helping Stafford’s boys claim their third straight team championship.