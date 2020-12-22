Cyclones come out on top in first game since March

After nearly nine months of a break in school sports due to COVID-19, the Eastern View boys basketball team opened their season with a 65–53 home victory over the Caroline Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon.

Things looked a little different than normal as chairs were spaced out six feet apart for the players on the bench. With only two parents allowed in the stands per player, the crowd was slim. Even with all the changes, players and coaches were happy to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s difficult because we’ve been following the restrictions and guidelines so we haven’t been able to get full reps in at practice or have any scrimmages so we have been taking it a day at time,” Eastern View coach Patrick Thornhill said. “I’m proud of these guys, how they played and competed.”

D’Aze Hunter scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter to help give the Cyclones a 13–12 advantage going into the second period.

The Cyclones showed some intensity on the defensive end in second period as they held the Cavaliers scoreless for the first four minutes, forcing Caroline coach Antoine Johnson to call a timeout.

“We played sloppy tonight,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of work to do and improvements to make.