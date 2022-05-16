DeArmas named new football coach at Fredericksburg Christian School

David DeArmas’ plate just got fuller for the fall.

DeArmas was named head football coach at Fredericksburg Christian School on Monday, adding that position to the athletic director’s role that he will maintain.

He succeeds Billy Thomas, who resigned last week to take a position at Riverbend High School. DeArmas spent the past six seasons as FCS’s special teams coordinator, including the Eagles’ run to the 2018 VISAA Division III state title.

“We are blessed at FCS that Dave DeArmas has agreed to coach varsity football here,” FCS superintendent Rick Yost said in a statement. “His college and pro experience have given him the ability to teach the skills of the game to our young men; his heart for God and for students has given him the passion to develop strong, Godly men through football; and the exemplary leadership he has already demonstrated through his role as athletic director at FCS will translate into a high-quality football program.”

DeArmas was a high school All-America kicker at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md. and earned all-Yankee Conference honors at UConn. He had tryouts with two NFL teams and was a player/special teams coach for the Richmond Speed of the Arena Football League. He has also served as an assistant coach at Osbourn High School in Manassas.