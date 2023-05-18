North Stafford earned the Commonwealth District softball championship 3–0 over visiting Riverbend Wednesday in a matchup that revolved around a lot of dominant pitching.

Kaylie DeChicchis struck out 12 and added the first hit for North Stafford (13–4), with an RBI single scoring Lindsey Hydro with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.

Abby Morris led off the fourth inning with an inside-the-park home run for the second run of the game and Katelynn Carter contributed a leadoff single in the fifth inning and scored following a Riverbend error.

DeChicchis proceeded to set down the next six batters, and struck out all three batters in the top of the seventh inning.

“A good team will be able to hit anything you throw,” said DeChicchis, who noted that she kept spinning the ball to keep the Bears off balance.

Campbell University commit Emily Dameron earned 10 strikeouts in the circle for Riverbend (13–10) and added one hit, but timely errors were a big difference in the matchup. Kaylee Golightly, Hannah Rubino and Ryleigh Livesay had the Bears’ hits.

With both teams only earning four hits each, defense and pitching were a big part of this championship. The Wolverines gained the edge with solid defense and a DeChicchis’ timely two-out hit.

Riverbend committed three errors which accounted for two of North Stafford’s runs and the Wolverines were error-free.

“We just manifested what we wanted as an end game, and they came together as a team,” North Stafford coach Kathryn Barbarczuk said. “We are family; we need to be strong in order to take it in the end.”

With both teams earning spots in next week’s Region 5D tournament, they will look to make adjustments offensively and defensively.

“We will continue being together and building chemistry,” Barbarczuk said.

R H E

Riverbend 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

North Stafford 001 110 x — 3 4 0

EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay. KAYLIE DeCHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes.