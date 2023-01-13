Eastern View boys forfeit basketball games

Cyclones forced to forfeit games
Eastern View has forfeited four boys’ basketball victories after using an ineligible player. The forfeits dropped the Cyclones’ record to 4–7 (3-2 Battlefield District) entering Friday night’s game at Courtland.
Cyclones forced to forfeit games
Eastern View has forfeited four boys’ basketball victories after using an ineligible player. The forfeits dropped the Cyclones’ record to 4–7 (3-2 Battlefield District) entering Friday night’s game at Courtland.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Massaponax and Stafford boys basketball teams on Tuesday night gave the crowd at Stafford High School a preview of what lays in store for …
The cold weather came just in time for the annual Winterfest Invitational and this year’s event was full of twists and turns. Colonial Forge’s…
Girls basketball
Saturday's results
This past summer Martinez decided to leave his hometown of New York City to seek greener pastures, or at least more open ones where basketball is concerned.
Amri Donado scored 13 points to lead the Fredericksburg Christian School girls’ basketball team defeat Fredericksburg Academy 52-20 on Monday night.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.