 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastern View boys forfeit basketball games

  • 0

Cyclones forced to forfeit games

Eastern View has forfeited four boys’ basketball victories after using an ineligible player. The forfeits dropped the Cyclones’ record to 4–7 (3-2 Battlefield District) entering Friday night’s game at Courtland.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert