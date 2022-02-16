Eastern View boys stop Caroline rally, win Battlefield championship

Leading Caroline by 25 points midway through the third quarter of Wednesday night's Battlefield District championship game, the Eastern View boys basketball team appeared well on its way to hoisting a trophy in front of a raucous home crowd.

The visiting Cavaliers had different ideas though, rallying from what seemed like an insurmountable deficit to cut the Cyclones' lead to 75-73 in the contest's final minutes.

Fortunately for the Eastern View faithful, the veteran Cyclones awakened in time to finish with a flourish.

Amaree Robinson scored 20 points, including eight in the final 1:30, and Eastern View ended the game on a 12-3 run to dispatch Caroline 87-76 and claim the first Battlefield tournament title in program history.

"That's playoff basketball," Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said with a grin following the trophy presentation. "Teams are going to make runs, and [Caroline] certainly made one at the end. I'm proud of our guys for weathering the storm the way they did."

For the better part of three quarters, it looked like top-seeded Eastern View (19-1) would storm its way to another lopsided victory on the back of an offensive barrage.

Senior forward Rickey Butler tallied 15 of his 20 points in the contest during the first two periods, using his 6-foot-6 frame to give the shorter Cavaliers fits around the basket. Sophomore guards Robinson and D'Myo Hunter also found their groove early, scoring nine and seven points, respectively, before intermission.

In total, eight of the nine Cyclones who saw action in the first half reached the scoring column, and the result was a 51-33 halftime advantage.

"We shot the ball really well, especially early in the game," Thornhill said. "Our shot selection was good, we passed the ball well, and we didn't miss many open looks at the basket."

Eastern View stayed hot early in the third quarter, opening the stanza on a 10-2 run to go up 61-36. Senior forward Corey Long, who battled foul trouble for much of the night, scored six of his 17 points during the spurt.

Trailing 69-50 to start the fourth quarter, fourth-seeded Caroline (15-8) rattled off a 23-6 run to make things interesting.

Juniors Jay Freeman and Gabe Campbell both played integral roles in the Cavaliers' comeback. Freeman tallied 10 of his 20 points during the run, while Campbell recorded six of his 16 points before fouling out with 2:44 left to play and Caroline trailing 75-70.

Cavaliers head coach Antoine Johnson said losing Campbell, who also registered five rebounds, six assists and three steals in the contest, dealt a huge blow to Caroline's comeback hopes.

"When Gabe fouled out, it took some of the wind out of our sails," he said. "He was all over the place for us, doing everything, so losing him at that point was big."

Senior forward Shaun Harris knocked down a long 2 and converted a free throw to pull the Cavaliers within 75-73 with just over two minutes to go, but they were unable to get any closer. Long made a layup and Robinson converted a three-point play, giving the Cyclones an 80-73 lead with 1:30 remaining.

Robinson went on to sink 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win--Eastern View's 19th in a row.

"I knew I had to be a point guard and slow the pace of the game," said Robinson, who also finished with eight assists and four steals. "[Caroline] sped things up on us, which is how they were able to get back in the game. I did my best to take control there at the end, and it feels good to make history by winning this [tournament] for the first time."

For Robinson, Butler, Long and several other Cyclones, making history has become routine at this point. They all played key roles on last year's squad, which earned the program's first-ever regional championship and state semifinal berth, and now they've brought Eastern View its first Battlefield District regular-season and tournament titles.

"It feels great to get the first one [in school history]," Butler said.

Robinson was quick to point out that the Cyclones aren't satisfied, however.

"I've been saying it all season, and I'll say it again: our goal is to win it all."

Eastern View will be the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B tournament. The Cyclones have earned a first-round bye, and they will host the winner of Friday's matchup between No. 8 King George (9-12) and No. 9 Atlee (9-13) in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Caroline is the No. 2 seed in Region 3B, and the Cavaliers will host seventh-seeded Armstrong (7-14) in the first round on Friday.

Caroline 16 17 17 26 — 76

Eastern View 24 27 18 18 — 87

Caroline (15-8): Jevonte Wright-Parker 7, Dominque Washington 4, Gabe Campbell 16, Jay Freeman 20, Carson Lyons 0, Irving Olivis 6, Shaun Harris 11, Jalen Haney 12. Totals: 28 14-22 76.

Eastern View (19-1): Rickey Butler 20, Tyree Webster 8, Dom Sasso 11, Corey Long 17, D’Myo Hunter 7, Jase Jackson 0, Montreal Streat 2, Amaree Robinson 20, Jimmy Waters 2. Totals: 34 14-19 87.

3-pointers: Caroline 6 (Haney 4, Freeman 2). Eastern View 5 (Robinson 2, Butler, Sasso, Hunter).