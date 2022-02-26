Eastern View girls overcome Monacan, advance to regional title game

Mike McCombs had been here before.

The veteran Eastern View girls basketball coach has guided several of his teams to deep postseason runs during more than a decade on the Cyclones' bench. But on multiple occasions--its last three regional playoff trips to be exact--McCombs' squad has hit a brick wall in the form of the Monacan Chiefs.

McCombs had a gut feeling that things were going to be different this time around though. And boy, was he right.

Ange Hyonkeu scored 18 points, Trinity Washington finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and top-seeded Eastern View led from the second quarter on in a 52-44 Region 4B semifinal victory over the No. 4 Chiefs on Friday night.

With their 11th win in a row, the Cyclones (19-2) secured their first trip to the Class 4 state tournament since 2019. But first, they'll host third-seeded Powhatan in Monday's regional championship game. The Indians (17-7) defeated No. 7 Matoaca 61-52 in Friday's other semifinal matchup.

"I just had a feeling," said McCombs, who was drenched from head to toe after emerging from a gleeful Eastern View locker room. "This team believes. It's hard in today's world to have a group of teenagers who are so unselfish, work together and believe in what an old man is preaching. They're just unbelievable."

The homestanding Cyclones showed just how much they believed from the get-go.

Washington opened the proceedings by driving the lane for a quick layup, then finding a wide-open Hyonkeu in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave Eastern View a 5-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.

While Monacan (16-7) briefly rebounded to take a 12-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter, the Cyclones kept coming.

Washington gave the Chiefs fits with her quickness, tallying nine points in the second period. Her layup off a baseline drive gave Eastern View a 16-15 lead with 2:52 remaining in the first half, and she and Hyonkeu each added baskets to cap a 10-3 run that put the Cyclones up 21-17 at intermission.

Washington said she and fellow senior McKenna Warren, who played on Eastern View teams that lost to Monacan 91-42 in 2019 and 73-29 in 2020, had a very specific goal in mind for the Cyclones to start off Friday's contest.

"McKenna and I have been in this situation multiple times, so we knew we had to punch them in the mouth first before they punched us in the mouth," Washington said. "They will get up on you early in the game and make it hard for you to get back in it, so we really emphasized that we had to attack them right away."

Washington kept attacking. Another patented baseline drive for a layup gave Eastern View its largest lead of the night, 30-20, with 5:05 left in the third quarter, forcing Chiefs head coach Larry Starr to call a timeout.

"Eastern View played the best game that I think they could've played," said Starr, who's guided Monacan to four state titles since 2015. "And a lot of that had to do with [Washington]."

The Chiefs ratcheted up the pressure on Washington following the timeout, and that allowed them to put together a 15-6 run over the next seven minutes. Sophomore guard Zofia Henriquez, who scored a team-high 12 points, capped the spurt with a layup that pulled the visitors within a point, 36-35, with 6:04 remaining in the game.

That's when Hyonkeu stepped up.

The freshman's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Cyclones some breathing room, 40-35, with 4:23 to play. She followed that up with a finger roll to extend that advantage to 44-35 just over a minute later.

Playing in the biggest game of her young career, Hyonkeu said she was able to choke down any pressure that bubbled its way up in the contest's waning minutes.

"Everyone feels pressure," she said. "But the way you overcome that is by executing, and I knew that's what my team needed me to do in that situation."

Monacan was able to make one final run, pulling within 47-44 on Amirah Washington's layup with 1:06 to go, but Saniya Brown sank a 3 from the right corner with 42 seconds left to give Eastern View a 50-44 edge and slam the door shut on the Chiefs' comeback hopes.

"They had an answer for everything we did," Starr said of the Cyclones. "And that's because of Mike McCombs. I'm a big fan of Mike's. He's a great coach, and I think he had his girls as prepared as they could be."

After finally slaying the proverbial dragon, McCombs tried to put his team's accomplishment into perspective.

"We've had some big wins in my time here," he said with a grin. "But I think this one qualifies as the biggest. With what Larry has accomplished and built their program into, he's a legend. To be able to finally beat them, it means a lot for our program and says a lot for how much these girls have bought in to what we're trying to do."

Monacan 12 5 13 14 — 44

Eastern View 9 12 13 18 — 52

Monacan (16-7): Zofia Enriquez 12, Lila Donnelly 0, Caitlyn Rodriguez 0, Amirah Washington 9, Emily Knabel 0, MacKenzie Swayne 5, Lilly Hoy 3, Linden Madison 8, Trinity Jones 7. Totals: 17 7-10 44.

Eastern View (19-2): Ange Hyonkeu 18, Trinity Washington 16, McKenna Warren 4, Saniya Brown 8, Destiny Washington 4, Kaidence Brown 0, Leila Hackley 2, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 21 6-16 52.

3-pointers: Monacan 3 (Enriquez, Washington, Hoy). Eastern View 4 (Hyonkeu 2, S. Brown 2).