Eastern View girls top Chancellor to reach Battlefield final

Eastern View advanced to Wednesday’s Battlefield District girls' basketball final with 59-39 victory over Chancellor at Courtland High School Tuesday night.

With the win, the Cyclones will be at home Wednesday night to face James Monroe in the district final. The Yellow Jackets advanced when top-seeded Courtland was forced to withdraw because COVID-19 issues.

The Cyclones jumped in front early Tuesday, but the Chargers trailed by only five at the half.

“It was two very good teams battling,” Eastern View coach Mike McCombs said. “We’re pretty evenly matched. We’d split the regular season.”

But his team was able to pull away after the break.

“In the second half my girls did a better job of finding their shooters,” McCombs said. “In the first half five [Chancellor's T’Laya Johnson, who hit three 3-pointers] was red hot and we weren’t doing a good job of getting out on them. At halftime we made a couple adjustments and finally we were able to get out on the shooters a little bit. That was the difference.”

McKenna Warren led the way for Eastern View, dominating the boards with her rebounding and leading all scorers with 19 points despite an extended break in the second quarter due to two early fouls.

Ange Hyonkue had 18 points of her own for the Cyclones, including three 3-pointers, and point guard Trinity Washington picked up the pace in the second half to keep the ball out of the hands of the Chargers.

“They’re not the type of team you can get behind on,” Chancellor coach Antwan Gay said. “They run their man-to-man [defense] really well, and their point guard, as you see, she’s well-conditioned and [Washington] can just run the clock out on you almost by herself.”

The Chargers beat Eastern View in January – the Cyclones’ only Battlefield District loss – in much the same fashion, Gay said, by grabbing the lead and refusing to give it up.

“We’re very similar teams,” he said. “Both our teams are very stingy defensively, so once they get a lead, it’s hard to come back.”

Kendall Scott led the fight for Chancellor, scoring eight of her 11 points in the first quarter. Hyonkue said stopping her and the Chargers’ outside shooters was crucial.

“I think the key to the game was defense,” she said. “Try to keep the ball out of [Scott’s] hands, that was our key.”

McCombs said the key to the final will be in the mental game.

“Getting some rest, getting hydrated, just coming out mentally ready to play,” he said. The Yellow Jackets “are going to be hungry. They’re going to want the championship just like we do.”

Chancellor 14 13 8 4 — 39 Eastern View 20 12 12 15 — 59

Chancellor: Kaitlyn Bestick 4, T’Laya Johnson 9, Regan Bestick 6, Kendall Scott 11, Maya Johnson 5, Taliyah Alexander 0, Maia Fissel 0 Anastazja Arvan 4, Megan Clouser 0. Totals: 13 8–12 39.

Eastern View: Ange Hyonkue 16, Trinity Washington 8, McKenna Warren 17, Leila Hackley 0, Saniya Brown 9, Kaidanee Brown 1, Destiny Washington 8. Totals: 22 10–18 59.

3-pointers: Chancellor 5 (T. Johnson 3, Scott, Arvan); Eastern View 5 (Hyonkue 3, T. Washington, S. Brown).