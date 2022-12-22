FALL ALL-AREA: Ellis' sport pivot a net gain for Foxes

After growing up surrounded by basketball, Briana Ellis decided to go a different way and make her own mark in volleyball.

She left a lasting impression.

Following a senior season in which she led King George to the Class 4 state semifinals for the first time and earned both all-state and Battlefield District player of the year honors, Ellis has been named The Free-Lance Star’s volleyball player of the year.

“I’ve been around basketball my whole life, and it was getting to do something different,” Ellis said. “It seemed fun and the interest in it just stayed.”

Ellis originally became interested after King George coach Jill Wine noticed her at a basketball game and convinced her to play volleyball her freshman year of high school.

“She was on my radar when she was in middle school and I was hoping she would be able to play her ninth0grade year,” Wine said. “I was very excited when my JV coach told me she was going to join us.”

Before joining the Foxes her freshman year, Ellis actually attended a volleyball camp with the team at Christopher Newport University. She had only hit a ball a couple of times beforehand.

“She was new to volleyball, but she was learning so much,” Wine said.

When she started, Ellis quickly had to adjust to the differences between volleyball and basketball and adapt to new techniques and concepts.

“When you first start playing, it’s a lot of footwork stuff, but when I first started learning people would tell me, ‘Oh, it’s just like a layup in basketball,’ “ she said. “There’s a lot of similarities.”

Despite her late start, Ellis has become a force to reckon with on the court and has continued to develop her game. This season, Ellis totaled 52 aces, 476 kills, 40 blocks, 321 digs and posted a hitting efficiency of .358.

Since she started playing, Ellis has been playing middle on the court, and she said it’s the position that she loves.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into the middle,” she said. “You have to block both pens, you always have to be available.”

This year Ellis moved outside, a shift that Wine said that has only made her better.

“We needed her to play outside and she accepted that role,” Wine said. “It was out of her comfort zone, but that is something she is willing to do because it is challenging.”

Not only has Ellis continued to develop as a player, but she has also grown into the leadership role on the team.

“She’s quiet but she does lead by example and is very supportive of her teammates and anything we’re trying in practice,” Wine said.

Ellis said said her recruiting process started off slowly, with not much interest in the beginning of her career at King George. She’s committed to play Division I volleyball at Norfolk State University.

“Once I started playing on higher-level teams and getting into club,” Ellis said, “it took off.”