FALL ALL-AREA: JM's Reviello schooled teammates and adversaries alike

All Addyson Hough could do was laugh.

When the James Monroe sophomore first matched up one-on-one with senior Kelsey Reviello during field hockey practice, Reviello would victimize Hough with a deft flick of the ball between her legs.

Then something unexpected happened. Gradually, Hough found that she was, on occasion, able to thwart the dribbling of her comically skilled teammate.

“Even when I was going up against her, she would teach me and help me out,” Hough said. “So amazing to have her as a teammate.”

Reviello’s opponents didn’t enjoy the benefit of her tutelage. Driven by an apparent vendetta against rectangular cages (or was it the netting?) The Free Lance-Star player of the year racked up an area-best 54 goals while leading the Yellow Jackets to the Class 3 state semifinals.

She saved her most dynamic performances for last, netting a hat trick in a state quarterfinal shutout of Lakeland and repeating the scoring feat in JM’s season-ending 4-3 loss to Poquoson a week later.

And while Reviello hoarded goals almost compulsively, she was quick to share her vast knowledge of the game with teammates. Even if some were a bit reluctant to learn firsthand.

“Sometimes girls wouldn’t want to go up against her if they were a little less skilled, and we’d have to say, ‘This is truly going to make you better,’ ” James Monroe coach Erin Cunningham said. “She upped the level of practice because she brought that intensity every single day.”

Reviello sampled several sports as a kid, excelling at baseball but quitting softball when the cheering aspect became too grating to her ears. Field hockey stuck, in part, because of the creative license she could channel through her stick.

After competing in the Tiger Cup youth tournament as a 10-year-old, Reviello caught the attention of High Voltage coaches Jamie Tierney and Lindsey Heppner, both of whom went on to coach at James Monroe and are currently leading the University of Mary Washington program.

Reviello's success on the travel circuit led to opportunities with the U.S. national team. She was named to the U16 team during her freshman year at James Monroe and made the U18 travel squad last year, which swept team Canada in a series played in California. On Monday, she'll fly to Houston for U18 tryouts.

International competition exposed Reviello to a more physical style of play that her high school opponents were seldom prepared for.

“A lot of what they preached [with the national team] was to be physical, get in there, shove some girls down--legally of course,” she said with a laugh.

When her recruiting period opened, Reviello drafted emails to every Atlantic Coast Conference program, determined to continue her career in the sport’s premier collegiate conference.

“I didn’t look at any other program,” she said.

Her mindset changed after an hour-long conversation with University of Michigan assistant coach Ryan Langford, who sold Reviello on what the program in Ann Arbor had to offer (principally, a scholarship). She ultimately committed to the Wolverines in September 2021.

Even though—or perhaps because—the Yellow Jackets (20-1) came up tantalizingly short against Poquoson in the state semis, Reviello replays the game in her mind frequently.

The “sweet” aspect to a bittersweet result: an almost ethereal sense of camaraderie immediately after each of her three goals, moments frozen in time.

“Looking back at the pictures, you can barely see our faces because we’re all wrapped up in each other,” Reviello said.