FALL ALL-AREA: Volleyball capsules

CARLIE CLEMENTS
Massaponax
The Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year amassed 408 kills, 191 digs and 54 aces before a knee injury ended her senior season.
IZZY OSTVIG
Colonial Forge
The sophomore was the catalyst for the Eagles’ offense, earning Commonwealth District setter of the year recognition.
REGAN SHANAHAN
Massaponax
A four-year starter for the Panthers, the Commonwealth defensive player of the year rolled up 352 digs, 240 kills and 57 service aces.
MADDIE SMITH
Courtland
The Cougars’ senior first-team all-district outside hitter amassed 246 kills, 84 digs and 40 service aces on the season.
EVA TEJERA
Colonial Forge
Chosen as the Commonwealth District’s top libero, she provided stability for the Eagles all season.
JADA WILLIAMS
Stafford
The versatile first-team all-Commonwealth performer had 321 kills, 101 assists, 80 aces, 83 digs and 76 blocks for the Indians.
SECOND TEAM
Rebecca Heim, King George: Four-year varsity player did a little of everything for the Foxes (157 digs, 143 kills, 43 aces).
Allie Lach, Riverbend: Junior had 253 kills and 197 digs for a Bears team poised to do big things next fall.
Peri Linterman, Riverbend: Sophomore had 205 kills, 56 aces and is already on Division I coaches’ radar.
Allison Newton, Spotsylvania: All-Battlefield senior posted 213 kills, 179 digs and 63 aces for the Knights.
Chloe Rose, Courtland: Senior setter had 456 assists, 197 digs, 82 aces and will play at Division II Doane (Neb.).
Allison Spittal, North Stafford: All-district sophomore outside hitter had 225 kills, 313 digs and 72 aces.
Maddie Wells, Massaponax: The senior setter doled out 844 assists to go along with 198 digs and 71 aces.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kiah Barnett, Massaponax
Morgan Bellmer, King George
Theresa Breckley, Culpeper
Autumn Brown, North Stafford
Macy Burns, Riverbend
Lindsay Canty, North Stafford
Madison Carlile, King George
Jordan Carter, James Monroe
Mia Cintron, King George
Carley Coghill, Massaponax
Emma Comer, Eastern View
Cameron Cox, Massaponax
Hannah Dildine, Spotsylvania
Carolina Eastlake, Courtland
Makailah Ford, James Monroe
Riley Forehand, Caroline
Kaley Haydon, Mountain View
Eva Kruzel, North Stafford
Iyana Seargeant, Courtland
Helena Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Tiana Stubbs, Chancellor
Maya Tillman, North Stafford
Juliana Velez, Courtland
Claire Wortman, Colonial Forge