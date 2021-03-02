FCS baseball team gets a taste of the pro atmosphere at FredNats Park

On the fourth pitch of Fredericksburg Christian School’s baseball season, the visiting Central Virginia Home School team’s leadoff hitter sent a ball arcing well into foul territory. No sooner had it escaped the field of play than the unmistakable sound of breaking glass rippled through the late afternoon air.
It may take some time getting used to the sound effects.
Two months before the Fredericksburg Nationals occupy their new stadium for the first time, FCS is giving it a whirl.
Last year, the private school and minor-league club reached an agreement that gives the Eagles use of the new ballpark as their home field through 2021. Under their partnership, FredNats team staff will handle such gameday operations as groundskeeping, video/audio operations and concessions.
“Everything the FredNats are going to get, FCS is going to get to test it first,” FCS athletic director David DeArmas said.
On Tuesday, the Eagles took the field against the Central Virginia Homeschool Patriots with the kinds of frills not typically associated with high school baseball.
If starting pitcher Parker Ford glanced over his right shoulder, he would have seen his mugshot and stat line displayed on a video banner in left field. Every FCS player who strode to the plate did so to the beat of his chosen walk-up song.
“You walk out there, and you almost feel like you’re a professional player yourself,” FCS senior third baseman Vince DiLeonardo said after his team’s 10–7 loss.
FCS is in the process of building a 40-acre athletic complex behind its campus, DeArmas said. The pandemic delayed construction, leaving the school in search of field options for its various athletic programs.
“A lot of our teams are homeless,” said DeArmas, “this year and possibly next.”
The FredNats were already familiar with FCS head coach Jeff Petty, a former Courtland High standout who also serves as the president of the elite Canes Baseball showcase organization. Last fall, the Canes and other travel organizations held tournament series at the stadium, which also served as the Washington Nationals’ alternate training site.
DeArmas said the parties agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the deal, but added that the price tag “was something we had to discuss internally, and decide ‘Can we afford that?’”
In the end, their answer was yes. The FCS baseball program mounted an aggressive fundraising campaign that ultimately pulled in more than $30,000, according to a team parent.
From the Fredericksburg Nationals’ standpoint, partnering with FCS fits into an overarching business strategy of branching out beyond minor league baseball.
“We want to be much more than just a baseball stadium; we want to be a community hub,” said team general manager Nick Hall. “Part of being that community hub means having different events outside of Fredericksburg Nationals games. High school baseball gives us a great opportunity to show a whole different crowd of folks from our region the stadium.”
On Tuesday, the stadium was filled mostly with teenagers and their parents, the 6,000-seat capacity rendering social distancing a formality. Both groups were eager for a return to the diamond after the pandemic punched out the 2020 season.
“I can see it in their eyes,” Petty said. “They’ve worked really hard for a really long time. Like a lot of us, they’ve been told no. I’m actually very impressed with the way they’ve handled it throughout all the COVID stuff.”
With a lineup featuring three senior Division I recruits in Elijah Lambros (South Carolina), DiLeonardo (Elon) and J.T. Carter (Gardner-Webb), the Eagles expect to compete for a VISAA (Division II) state championship.
Short of that, well, at least the facilities won’t be a viable excuse.
“You’ve got the best of the best at your fingertips on a daily basis,” Petty said. “The playing surface, the cages, the bullpens, the dugouts. You name it: it’s as good as there is in the country.”
