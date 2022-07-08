Female athlete of the year: Kaitlyn Bestick shined for Chancellor in sports that aren't her favorite

Just imagine what Kaitlyn Bestick might have achieved if she had played her best sport in high school.

That’s not to say the recent Chancellor High School graduate struggled in the opportunities she got. The Free Lance–Star’s 2021–22 female athlete of the year was named Battlefield District player of the year in both field hockey and softball, and started on the Chargers’ basketball team as well.

But Chancellor doesn’t offer lacrosse, the sport she’ll play at George Mason University next spring. So Bestick and her twin sister Regan had to find other fields to conquer.

“I feel like that might be my biggest strength, actually, that I didn’t play lacrosse in high school,” Bestick said. “The competition level wasn’t what we’re going to see in college, and diversifying sports allowed me to work on other parts of my body. Not specializing probably allowed me not to get hurt.

“Playing softball made me a better lacrosse player. And my field hockey IQ is really because of lacrosse.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Bestick twins come from good athletic stock. Their father, Matt, was a multi-sport athlete at Chancellor, and their mother, Diane, played field hockey and lacrosse at James Madison University. Big brother Colby also played baseball and basketball for the Chargers.

Combine that with an intense work ethic and you have a recipe for success.

“She has a drive within herself to always be better tomorrow than she is today,” Chancellor field hockey coach Jim Larkin said.

“She’s very cerebral. She and he sister are insanely smart. They can see a play before it happens. With her hand and stick skills, she’s pretty seamless. ... Her drive and tenacity take her a long way.”

With Kaitlyn at midfield and Regan in goal as freshmen, the Chargers won Larkin’s fifth state field hockey title in 2018. They never earned another, falling to eventual champion Great Bridge in the 2020 Class 4 state final and the 2021 semifinals.

The latter loss featured a rare moment of adversity, as Kaitlyn pushed a penalty stroke wide in the final seconds of regulation that could have tied the game. It put a damper on a season that saw her score 23 goals and add 13 assists.

Almost immediately thereafter, the Bestick twins reported for basketball practice and became starters on a team that lost three key players to transfer. Accustomed to being standouts on the hockey field, the Besticks relished their jobs as role players on the court, leading the Chargers in rebounds, steals and charges taken.

“She’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever had. Any time we’d have tough times on the court, I’d see her pull the team together,” said basketball coach Antwaun Carey Gay, who named both sisters captains.

“People kept telling me, ‘If you get these two young ladies on your team, you’re going to be stronger, because they’re straight leaders. ... We talked before the season, and I told them, ‘I’ll be waiting for you.’ “

From there, it was on to softball, where Kaitlyn Bestick batted .515 and was credited with 10 triples as an outfielder to earn Battlefield player of the year honors in a second sport.

“Kaitlyn expects perfection, even though she knows she’ll never achieve it,” Diane Bestick said. “But she never settles. And I think that rubs off on her teammates as well.”

All of this came while moonlighting with the Richmond-based Storm Select lacrosse club, which helped launch the twins to Division I scholarships: Kaitlyn at George Mason and Regan at Saint Joseph’s (Pa.).

In their rare spare time this spring, the sisters would watch their friends play lacrosse for Riverbend—while analyzing every nuance of the game. Asked where Kaitlyn Bestick would fit in with the Commonwealth District’s elite, Stafford coach Kelly Ulmer didn’t hesitate.

“She’d be up there at the top, for sure,” said Ulmer, who coached the twins in a recreation league. “She has all the attributes a coach looks for: she’s coachable, aggressive, she’s fierce and she’s got great stick work.”

Bestick credits her family for her work ethic and the bond with her sister for improving her skill set, saying the two were each other’s greatest supporters and critics.

“When someone’s pretty much better than you in 14 different things, of course you’re going to want to be better,” she said. “Having (Regan) n the field in goal allowed me to play with much more confidence, try new things and push to score a little more. I was utterly confident in her.”

This fall, though, they’ll go their separate ways for the first time in their lives—and get to concentrate on one sport.

Said their mother: “Last week, Kaitlyn said, ‘I’m so excited I finally get to play lacrosse five days a week. I’ve never done that.’ But I don’t think they’d give up the experiences they had at Chancellor for the world.”

And since both will play in the Atlantic 10 Conference, they’ll be opponents for the first time next spring.

“There will be a lot of FaceTime calls,” she said. “It’ll be a change, but it’s a needed change. We knew there would come a time in life that we’d have to split up. But we both get to do it at the Division I level.”