Foosness, Stafford win Commonwealth District gymnastic stitle

Behind all-around champion Nyra Foosness, Stafford edged Colonial Forge for the Commonwealth District gymnastics team title Wednesday at Mountain View.
Foosness, a freshman, won individual titles in vault (9.1) and bars (8.75) to nip Colonial Forge's Gracee Murray for the all-around title, 36.15-35.825. The Indians scored 137.275 points to the Eagles' 135.775.
Other event winners included Stafford's Tina Beggs on floor (9.525) and Brooke Point's Madilyn Schmitz on beam (9.45).
Stafford will compete in the Region 5D championships Feb. 12 at Woodgrove. Colonial Forge will host the Region 6B meet on Feb. 10.
Team scores: 1. Stafford 137.275; 2. Colonial Forge 135.775.
Vault: 1. Nyra Foosness (St) 9.1; 2. Gracee Murray (CF) 9.0; 3. Tina Beggs (St) 8.95.
Bars: 1. Foosness (St) 8.75; 2. Sophie Sterling (CF) 8.5; 3. Murray (CF) 8.3.
Beam: 1. Madilyn Schmitz (Brooke Point) 9.45; 2. Murray (CF) 9.3; 3. Peyton Van Dyk (St) 9.25.
Floor: 1: Beggs (St) 9.525; 2. Mya Jones (North Stafford) 9.2; 3. Madilyn Schmitz (BP) 9.25.
All-around: 1. Foosness (St) 36.15; 2. Murray (CF) 35.825; 3. Schmitz (BP) 34.75.