 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foosness, Stafford win Commonwealth District gymnastics title
0 Comments

Foosness, Stafford win Commonwealth District gymnastics title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Behind all-around champion Nyra Foosness, Stafford edged Colonial Forge for the Commonwealth District gymnastics team title Wednesday at Mountain View.

Foosness, a freshman, won individual titles in vault (9.1) and bars (8.75) to nip Colonial Forge’s Gracee Murray for the all-around title, 36.15-35.825. The Indians scored 137.275 points to the Eagles’ 135.775.

Other event winners included Stafford’s Tina Beggs on floor (9.525) and Brooke Point’s Madilyn Schmitz on beam (9.45).

Stafford will compete in the Region 5D championships Feb. 12 at Woodgrove. Colonial Forge will host the Region 6B meet on Feb. 10.

Team scores: 1. Stafford 137.275; 2. Colonial Forge 135.775.

Vault: 1. Nyra Foosness (St) 9.1; 2. Gracee Murray (CF) 9.0; 3. Tina Beggs (St) 8.95.

Bars: 1. Foosness (St) 8.75; 2. Sophie Sterling (CF) 8.5; 3. Murray (CF) 8.3.

Beam: 1. Madilyn Schmitz (Brooke Point) 9.45; 2. Murray (CF) 9.3; 3. Peyton Van Dyk (St) 9.25.

Floor: 1: Beggs (St) 9.525; 2. Mya Jones (North Stafford) 9.2; 3. Madilyn Schmitz (BP) 9.25.

All-around: 1. Foosness (St) 36.15; 2. Murray (CF) 35.825; 3. Schmitz (BP) 34.75.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

High school sports roundup

Four Riverbend wrestlers won their weight classes to lead the Bears to the team title at Saturday’s 12-team Battle of Spotsylvania tournament.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert