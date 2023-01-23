Football recruiting: Ferguson pledges to join Shepherd, several locals pick up offers

Zach Ferguson rarely left the field during King George’s run to the Region 4B championship game this past fall.

Ferguson, who earned Free Lance–Star player of the year honors after starring at both quarterback and defensive back for the Foxes, hopes to continue his two-way ways at Shepherd (W.Va.) University.

The Rams offered Ferguson on Jan. 13, and he announced his commitment to the Division II program a day later.

Also last week, one of Ferguson’s top targets, junior receiver Mekhai White, tweeted that he’d received an offer from the University of Oklahoma. White, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, already holds scholarship offers from more than 25 Division I programs.

Two of the Fredericksburg area’s top defensive players also broadened their portfolios of potential collegiate landing spots. Eastern View sophomore linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh tweeted that he received a Division I offer from Liberty University, while Mountain View junior Kris Jones was recently offered by both the Flames and the University of Cincinnati.

Previously, on Jan. 5, Jones narrowed his list of potential schools to a Top 12, with Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, LSU, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Notre Dame all making the cut. In his tweet, Jones noted that his “recruitment was still 100% open.”

Mountain View quarterback Jackson Sigler has received a preferred walk-on opportunity from Virginia Tech as well as a scholarship offer from Division II Catawba College, while Wildcats receiver Jaiden Fair received a scholarship offer from FCS Georgetown University and preferred walk-on opportunities from Old Dominion and Monmouth University. Mountain View running back Carter Adams received a Division II offer from Clarion University.

Brooke Point return specialist Donte Terrell tweeted that he received a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Texas. In the past month, Black-Hawks defensive end/tight end Donovan Grayson picked up PWO offers from West Virginia and Old Dominion. Black-Hawks senior Dwight Fialor recently committed to Division II West Virginia State University.

At Colonial Forge, fleet-footed receiver/defensive back Colby Kynard recently received a preferred walk-on offer from Division I Morgan State. Eagles defensive back Emmanuel Patterson announced on Twitter that he received a PWO offer from Division II Seton Hill (Pa.) University.