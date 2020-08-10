Football standout Jordan Hall transferring from James Monroe to IMG Academy

Jordan Hall was torn.

He wanted to play football this fall, something that wasn’t going to happen at James Monroe High School. So, following the Virginia High School League’s July vote to postpone athletics until at least December due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall put out feelers in the form of his freshman highlights.

Hall had 93 tackles (19 for loss) and forced three fumbles in his lone season with the Yellow Jackets, beginning his high school career at defensive end before transitioning to linebacker. He earned second team All-Area honors.

The footage quickly attracted the attention of coaches at national powerhouse IMG Academy. Nine IMG alumni have been drafted into the NFL since 2018, according to the school’s website. Hall recently visited the school’s Bradenton, Fla., campus, and, on Monday, announced his intentions to transfer.

“It was a really tough decision to make because the relationships I’ve built [at JM], even just within a year, were so strong,” Hall said, “and having to leave that--even though I believe it’s for the best--it’s still a tough decision to make for anybody, especially somebody as young as I am.”