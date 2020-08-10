Football standout Jordan Hall transferring from James Monroe to IMG Academy

Jordan Hall was torn.
He wanted to play football this fall, something that wasn’t going to happen at James Monroe High School. So, following the Virginia High School League’s July vote to postpone athletics until at least December due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall put out feelers in the form of his freshman highlights.
Hall had 93 tackles (19 for loss) and forced three fumbles in his lone season with the Yellow Jackets, beginning his high school career at defensive end before transitioning to linebacker. He earned second team All-Area honors.
The footage quickly attracted the attention of coaches at national powerhouse IMG Academy. Nine IMG alumni have been drafted into the NFL since 2018, according to the school’s website. Hall recently visited the school’s Bradenton, Fla., campus, and, on Monday, announced his intentions to transfer.
“It was a really tough decision to make because the relationships I’ve built [at JM], even just within a year, were so strong,” Hall said, “and having to leave that--even though I believe it’s for the best--it’s still a tough decision to make for anybody, especially somebody as young as I am.”
The Ascenders are still planning to play a seven-game national schedule this fall, all but one of the contests at home. Hall said he consulted with his mother, his uncle Anthony Poole, and some close friends before making up his mind.
Hours after Hall went public about his transfer, North Stafford defensive back Shawn Asbury announced that he’ll forgo his senior season (if there is one) to enroll early at Virginia Tech. In a tweet, Asbury also cited the loss of fall competition as a primary factor in his decision.
First-year James Monroe head football coach George Coghill called Hall’s transfer “bittersweet.”
“Who wouldn’t like going to work with a talent like Jordan and the type of kid he is?” Coghill lamented. “At the same time, I understand why he wants to go. I’ve got to respect it and wish him well.”
Coghill appreciated the fact that Hall approached him before taking his visit to IMG.
“He was up front with me about it,” Coghill said. “That shows me what kind of person he is. Of course, we’re going to miss him.”
Hall holds Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State and Penn State among others. Coghill said Hall has used an unusual offseason to transform his 6-foot-3, 225-pound body, shedding body fat and replacing it with muscle. Added strength, coupled with an innate desire to get to the football, makes Hall an intriguing prospect at IMG, where he’s certain to receive more position-specific coaching.
“I’d hate to put a cap on anything he can accomplish,” Coghill said. “He’s one of those guys hopefully we’ll see playing on Sundays.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco