Of the two state football championship banners that Saint Michael the Archangel has won in its brief history, the first was certainly more memorable to Hugh Brown.

On Nov. 15, 2019, his visiting Warriors edged three-time defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III champion Roanoke Catholic 22-18 on a last-second, fourth-down touchdown pass from Jalen Smith to Chase Wormley.

Compared to the elation of that night, Saint Michael’s 2022 title came with mixed emotions. The VISAA declared the Warriors (9-3) champions after the division’s other three playoff qualifiers declined to play them.

“It was weird because everybody wants to keep playing,” said Remington Moss, the Warriors’ all-state junior cornerback. “Nobody wants their season to be cut short. If you love the game, you’re gonna hate that feeling.

“Now, we’ve got to get another ring, but we’ve got to earn it.”

It won’t come easily. The Warriors, who first fielded a team in 2017, are taking a quantum leap up from the VISAA’s now-defunct Division III to Division I.

That means facing the state’s best private schools — as well as regional juggernauts like DeMatha and a regular-season finale at Freedom-Woodbridge, the defending champion in the Virginia High School League’s highest level (Class 6).

“We’re gonna be tested,” coach Hugh Brown said. “It’s not by design, but just trying to find people to play, we are literally playing some of the best teams in VISAA, the best teams in the (Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) and the best teams in the VHSL. We’re gonna quickly find out what we’re made of, so we’ve been preparing relentlessly since January.

“Like I told the kids: That’s not exactly what we planned, but we’re not gonna frown on it. ... Not the same as winning on the last play of the game in November, but whatever was intended, the result was motivation to be better.”

Brown said the move to Division I began out of necessity when Hargrave Military Academy forfeited its regular-season finale to the Warriors last Nov. 4, claiming not to have enough healthy players. Shortly thereafter came word that the VISAA’s other Division III schools chose to pack up their equipment rather than share a field.

“Because we’ve had some success, people just won’t schedule us,” Brown said. “And along with that have come some accusations: No. 1 that we recruit, that we let kids come for free, that there’s no academics — all of which is false.

“Can you imagine forfeiting the playoffs and an opportunity to play for a state championship? When I was at (playing) North Stafford, in four years we won three games. I don’t care if we’d had to play the (then-Oakland) Raiders; I would have gone to a playoff game at North Stafford. And to take that from your kids?

“It wasn’t pride; all the Division I teams we played said, ‘We’ll play you again.’ We said, ‘OK, that’s where we’ll go.’ “

That meant a serious schedule upgrade — and more investment from a team that’s relatively small in numbers but blessed with talent.

According to Brown, 17 of Saint Michael’s 22 projected starters have offers from NCAA Division I or II colleges — including Moss, who recently committed to Wisconsin, and senior linebacker Michael Matthews-Canty, who’s headed to Syracuse.

“Stepping up to D1 and passing D2 is a big step up,” said senior Barchie Hazelwood, who was named first-team all-VISAA as both an offensive and defensive lineman in 2022. “This year, we have to prepare ourselves a lot more than we did last year, especially for the competition we have to play. When we played Division III, we knew sometimes we were gonna win, and sometimes, there would be competition.”

Competition will be an every-week occurrence this fall. The Warriors play seven of their 10 games on the road (including the first four).

And after Friday’s season opener at Pallotti (Md.), eight of their final nine opponents posted winning records last season. That includes two undefeated foes: defending VISAA Division I champ Trinity Episcopal (which beat Saint Michael 55-7 last fall) and Freedom, which shattered nearly every VHSL scoring record in 2022.

“Our schedule could go either way,” Moss said. “We could go 0-10 or we could go 10-0. Hopefully we can go 10-0.”

Chances are, it’ll be somewhere in between. Brown said he’ll measure success less by wins and losses than by the team’s unity and its ability to respond to the adversity that’s bound to come along against such a demanding schedule.

“We’ve always wanted to put ourselves on the map,” said junior quarterback Nahshon Wilson, himself a hot college prospect, “and this year we can do that.”