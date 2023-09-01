Stafford football coach Jeff Drugatz wasn’t about to give his team much time to sulk over the events of the previous week, but he figured that 10 minutes wouldn’t hurt.

So, when the Indians reported for their Monday position meetings, Drugatz opened the floor for his players to vent about being forced to forfeit their Aug. 25 season opener against James Monroe.

He quickly realized they were no longer in the mood to talk about feelings.

“They said, ‘Coach, we’re good. We’re ready for Chancellor,’ ” Drugatz said. “And that’s all I needed to hear.”

After enduring an additional six-day wait to take the field for the first time, Stafford unleashed its frustrations with a 41–0 drubbing of Chancellor at home Thursday night. Junior Michael Creamer scored three times on the ground and the Indians’ defense allowed just four first downs while intercepting three Charger passes to wind a running clock midway through the third quarter.

“In my second season, this is probably the most prepared they’ve been as far as mentally and emotionally,” Drugatz said.

Gavin Wright and Edwin Searcy added rushing touchdowns for the Indians (1–1), who will face Colgan on the road Sept. 8.

“The linemen are blocking way better,” said Creamer, who finished with 83 yards on 13 carries. “We’re actually moving D-linemen, pushing them downfield. There’s more lanes to run.”

Those lanes were paved in the weight room, where the Indians’ linemen made huge strides during the offseason. Last fall, in Drugatz’s first season at the helm, only three players joined the “800 LB club,” meaning their combined power clean/squat max exceeded that weight; this year, 18 have already met that threshold.

“We’re a very physical team at the point of attack, and that’s one of the things that stood out to me, was our team strength,” Drugatz said.

Stafford’s Zorian Sutton returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown as the first half expired, giving the Indians a 34–0 lead at the break.

Chancellor has now gone eight quarters without scoring to start the season. The Chargers (0–2) possessed the ball for more than six minutes during a 12-play second quarter drive before ultimately turning the ball over on downs.

“At the end of the day, we have to find a way during the week of practice to get mentally and physically prepared for Friday nights,” Chancellor coach Neil Sullivan said. “So, we as coaches are going to make sure that by next Friday night (at Fluvanna) we get them to where they need to be.”

Drugatz believes the Indians are positioned for a winning season and playoff berth; after a brutal false start to the season, that belief is starting to take hold among the remaining holdouts on Stafford’s roster.

“I don’t think that’s unrealistic,” Drugatz said. “I’ve had to sell that to them to get them to believe in it. And tonight was a big win for us, to get in our minds that we can be good this year.”

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 — 0

Stafford 14 20 7 0 — 41

First quarter</&h5>

St-Michael Creamer 8 run (Andrew Stalteri kick).</&h5>

St-Creamer 1 run (Stalteri kick).</&h5>

Second quarter</&h5>

St-Gavin Wright 9 run (Stalteri kick).</&h5>

St-Creamer 22 run (kick fail).</&h5>

St-Zorian Sutton 53 interception return (Stalteri kick).</&h5>

Third quarter</&h5>

St-Edwin Searcy 3 run (Stalteri kick).</&h5>

TEAM STATISTICS

Ch St

First downs 4 21

Rushes-yards 17-23 37-273

Passing yards 33 35

Comp-Att-Int 3-14-3 3-6-1

Punts-Avg. 1-38 0-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 6-65 5-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS</&h5>

RUSHING: Chancellor-Dwayne Stewart 11-16; Dawud Smith 5-7; Justin Wright 1-0. Stafford Michael Creamer 13-83, 3 TDs; Searcy 7-72, TD; Wright 6-49, TD; Malachi Creamer 5-27; Dominic Smith 3-28; Zion Gray 1-5; Noah Dorazio 1-0; Cam Belman 1-9.</&h5>

PASSING: Chancellor-Leo Ferguson 4-12-2, 33 yards; Stewart 0-2-1, 0 yards. Stafford-Wright 3-6-1, 35 yards.</&h5>

RECEIVING: Chancellor-Freddie Shaw 2-15; Stewart 1-9; Jonathan Thompson 1-9. Stafford-Gray 1-3; Zachary Johnson 1-14; Johnny Hinz Jr. 1-18.</&h5>