Because his team rarely sees the triple-option offense Massaponax has run for the past quarter-century, Glen Allen football coach Perry Jones took an unusual step in preparation last week.

The former University of Virginia standout took part in practice, trying to simulate the challenge his team would see in its game against the Panthers Friday night.

"I had to actually jump out there as scout team quarterback, because (the Panthers) have a good one over there," said Jones, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in his career at Virginia. "It was kind of fun, doing something different. ... I told them, 'Don't hit me too hard. Just love-tap me.' "

Fortunately for Jones, the Jaguars treated him more lovingly in practice than they did quarterback Ian Shook and the Panthers in the game. Led by senior defensive end Gavin Widener, Glen Allen limited Massaponax to 55 yards rushing and took advantage of some key mistakes by the Panthers to grind out a 10–7 victory.

"Their interior line was really tough," Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said.

In fact, in a contest dominated by the defenses, the Panthers' biggest offensive success came, uncharacteristically, through the air.

Gabe Newby–Morris made a one-handed grab of a slant pass from Shook to give Massaponax a 7–0 second-quarter lead. Shook, who threw for 100 yards on the night, also connected with Malik Turner–Gutierrez on a 40-yard connection and hit Lawrence Frye for 20 yards on a late drive in search of a game-tying or go-ahead score.

But Shook had to leave the game for a play after taking a hard hit on an incompletion later in the possession, and the Jaguars dropped fill-in quarterback Newby–Morris for a 10-yard third-down loss to all but seal the victory.

"If you're not disciplined as a team, this type of offense will really get to you," Jones said. "Our guys really paid attention during film study this week and practice, and luckily they held us down and we came away with a victory."

Glen Allen (2–0) also exploited some costly mistakes by the Panthers. Massaponax (1–1) lost three fumbles, including a muffed fourth-quarter punt inside the 15 that set up Noel Dani's decisive 25-yard field goal.

Massaponax also was flagged for a 15-yard penalty late in the second quarter that gave the Jaguars a first down when they otherwise would have had to punt. Two plays later, Dallas Chavis — who finished the game with 119 yards on 19 carries — dashed 52 yards for Glen Allen's only touchdown, 51 seconds before halftime.

Still, Massaponax coach Eric Ludden couldn't find fault with his young team, which hosts Louisa next Friday.

"I'm so pleased with these guys," he said. "We've got six or seven sophomores starting, and they're playing above their years. A play or two here or there, we win that game and we're 2–0. I like the feel of this team."

Glen Allen 0 7 0 3 — 10 Massaponax 0 7 0 0 — 7

Second Quarter

M—Gabe Newby-Morris 13 pass from Ian Shook (Jacob Lynch kick).

GA—Dallas Chavis 52 run (Noel Danil kick).

Fourth Quarter

GA—Danil 25 field goal.

TEAM STATISTICS

GA M First downs 8 8 Rushes-yards 32-96 36-55 Passing yards 16 100 Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 6-13-1 Punts-Avg. 6-32.3 2-31.0 Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-3 Penalties-yards 14-102 10-71

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Glen Allen—Dallas Chavis 19-119, 1 TD; Walter Brooks 1-0; Steven Bengu 1-(minus 5); Jacob Perini 1-(minus 5); Nana Sekou Utsey 7-(minus 12); Team 3-(minus 3). Massaponax—Willian Wiggins 16-57; Donavan Phillips 11-21; Malik Turner-Gutierrez 2-0; Ian Shook 3-(minus 5); Nasir Burke 3-(minus 8); Gabe Newby-Morris 1-(minus 10).

Passing: Glen Allen—Utsey 6-13-0 for 16 yards. Massaponax—Shook 6-13-1 for 100 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: Glen Allen—Bengu 3-11; Jevonte Winston 2-4; Chavis 1-1. Massaponx—Turner-Gutierrez 2-48; Lawrence Frye 3-39; Newby-Morris 1-13, 1 TD.