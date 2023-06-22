While King George receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins would welcome the opportunity to remain teammates in college, there’s a catch.

“We would love to, but we just want to be happy finding the best fits for each other,” White said. “I’m going to find the best fit for me, and he’s going to find the best fit for him. If it’s the same school, great, but if not it’s cool.”

White and Wiggins, who are both considered three-star recruits by 247Sports, hope to solidify their respective college choices prior to their senior season with the Foxes. White recently visited Maryland and is headed to Blacksburg next week for his official visit with the Hokies. This past spring, he made the rounds to Michigan, Georgia and Miami (Fla.).

“It’s been a great experience,” said White, who caught 15 touchdown passes and averaged 27.5 yards per reception as a junior. “You get to see a lot of things. You can experience what some people don’t or can’t experience. It’s a great opportunity to see what each school has to offer.

White previously released a top eight to whittle down his potential suitors. His list: Tennessee, Maryland, Penn State, Arkansas, LSU, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-3 Wiggins, who already has or will visit Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech this month, recently tweeted that he plans to commit on July 6, his birthday.

For White, committing during the summer months will simplify his autumn. From there, he plans to graduate King George early and enroll mid-year at his chosen school in order to get a jump on learning the playbook and immersing himself in an FBS strength and conditioning program.

“I just want to play my senior season with nothing to worry about recruiting wise,” he said. “I just want to get it over with and focus on winning a state championship.”