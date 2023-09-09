One hour and 35 minutes later after a first-quarter lightning delay halted play, Courtland defeated North Stafford at home 28–13 in a nonconference contest.

Trailing 14–0 going into the fourth quarter, the Wolverines cut the deficit to a one-score game with a 1-yard touchdown run by Micah Brown.

On the next Cougar possession, quarterback Charlie Aiken connected with receiver Jalen Lackey for 56 yards with just under 7 minutes left to put Courtland in the red zone. The Cougars took advantage of the big play by punching it into the end zone on Kilan Perry’s 8-yard run, restoring the two-touchdown lead.

“As a football player, you’ve got to battle adversity,” coach T.C. Hall said, and his players did just that on Friday night.

With both teams having a tough week with the heat, getting practices in was a challenge. Hall said.

“We had to adjust our schedule all week, mornings and late evening practices to beat the heat,” he said.

Neither the heat nor a weather delay could deter the Cougars, who held the lead the whole game. Hall emphasized the message to his players: “We are going to play ball until it’s over.”

North Stafford coach Marquez Hall lamented both the sizzling temperature during the week and miscues Friday night.

“With (the weather conditions) being black flagged, we didn’t get outside at all during the week,” he said, suggesting two interceptions in the red zone during the game and not scoring until the fourth quarter could have been overcome with a few practices.

But Marquez Hall didn’t let weather serve as an excuse.

“We can’t worry about the other stuff like weather. We just gotta come on the field and play ball,” he said. “We are young; we just have to learn how to win and finish.”

Courtland did not complete a pass in the first half and only completed 3 of 4 attempts total the whole game.

“We’ve got quite a few people back on the line, the Wing–T staple is running the football,” T.C. Hall said. “Our guys are sticking to it and staying dedicated.”

With 136 rushing yards on seven different rushers, Courtland did not shy away from the run all game.

“We can throw the ball when we want to,” T.C. Hall said about his first year quarterback. Aiken was a cross country runner his first three years of high school sports, but on the football field he shows he can do a little more than run.

North Stafford sophomore quarterback Chase Sullivan threw for 144 yards, but the Wolverines’ three turnovers were the difference Friday night. Two tipped passes resulted in interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown. A fumble was also returned for a Cougar touchdown.

“We are still building and learning,” Marquez Hall said. “We are a young team and will keep are heads high and fight until the finish.”

North Stafford (0–1) will look to bounce back with a full week of practice to get ready for Briar Woods on Thursday at home. Courtland (2–1) will have a bye next week and then face off against Culpeper at home on Sept. 22nd.

North Stafford 0 0 0 13 — 13

Courtland 0 14 0 14 — 28

Second quarter

Co—Dom Morello 32-yard fumble return (Chris Salazar kick).

Co—Marcus LaRue 3-yard run (Charlie Aiken kick).

Fourth quarter

NS—Micah Brown 1-yard run (Jarvis Applewhite kick).

Co—Kilan Perry 8-yard run (2-pt good).

Co—Zion Minor 52-yard interception return (2-pt no good).

NS—Brown 19-yard pass from Brendan Perkins (2-pt no good).

TEAM STATISTICS

NS Co

First downs 17 14

Rushes-yards 23-116 32-144

Passing yards 169 72

Comp-Att-Int 18-27-2 3-4-0

Punts-Avg. 1-19 1-42

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-yards 13-102 7-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: North Stafford—Alon Lester 10-33; Chase Sullivan 1-0; Micah Brown 11-63, TD; Brendan Perkins 1-20. Courtland—Laquann Chew 2-10; Charlie Aiken 1-(-1); Christian Olivella 15-63; Dom Morello 5-36; Justin Aponte 1-2; Marcus LaRue 6-24, TD; Jamaal Vick 1-5; Kilan Perry 1-8, TD.

Passing: North Stafford—Chase Sullivan 15-24, 144 yards; Brendan Perkins 3-3 25 yards, TD. Courtland—Charlie Aiken 3-4-0, 72 yards

Receiving: North Stafford—Antwan Barnes 2-2; Kayden Bowens 3-29; Ontario Washington Jr. 3-15; Ricky Adkins 2-54; Alon Lester 3-20; Micah Brown 4-35, TD. Courtland—Jalen Lackey 2-71; Dom Morello 1-1.