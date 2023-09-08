Neither Mother Nature nor Louisa’s young defense had much luck slowing down Massaponax’s running game Friday night.

Oh, a series of lightning flashes forced a 90-minute delay in a non-district game between two youthful teams with proud traditions. But by that point, the Panthers had already ground their way to a 7–0 lead after just four minutes en route to a 33–14 victory that saw them churn out 353 rushing yards.

It was a far cry from a week earlier, when Glen Allen held Massaponax to just 55 rushing yards and no running touchdowns.

“We knew we could do way better,” said senior William Wiggins, who led the attack with 102 tough inside yards on 18 carries. “We wanted to keep the ball secure, no turnovers.”

Wiggins set an early tone for Massaponax (2–1), carrying on the game’s first five plays for 51 yards. About the only thing he didn’t do was score; Donavan Phillips did the honors from 1 yard out, one of his two touchdowns on the night.

Quarterback Ian Shook also ran for two touchdowns and Joe Sanders one. So versatile and complete was Massaponax’s rushing attack that converted offensive lineman Christian Esquivel punctuated the night with two carries for 17 yards to run out the clock.

“They run that flex bone pretty perfectly,” Louisa coach Will Patrick said. “They’ve got good fullbacks, good fast wings and a fast quarterback. They’re pretty dangerous. And they’ve got big offensive linemen. I’ve got puppies on the field; they fought hard.”

According to Panthers coach Eric Ludden, the week-to-week change started up front, where all five blockers are first-year starters.

“I thought our offensive line really rose to the occasion,” he said. “They did a really nice job against a tough, physical defense. We’re inexperienced; the whole offensive line is new, and I think they learned from last week and got better.”

Still, Louisa (2–1) rallied from an early 20–0 deficit to make it a game. Isaiah Haywood’s 52-yard sweep midway through the second quarter and Jayden Seaberry’s 1-yard plunge early in the third cut Massaponax’s lead to 20–14.

The Lions had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but the first ended with an incompletion on a fake punt and the second with Isaiah Ward’s interception. Shook and Phillips then each scored their second TDs of the night to hand Louisa just its third regular-season loss since 2016.

The Lions host Western Albemarle next Friday in their Jefferson District opener. For Massaponax, which visits Matoaca in its final tuneup before hitting the Commonwealth District schedule, this was a win that could resonate.

“It’s not that (the players) don’t believe,” Ludden said, “but it really makes them believe in what we’re doing, and obviously supplies a lot of confidence. And when you play confident, you play fast.”

Louisa 0 7 7 0 — 14

Massaponax 14 6 0 13 — 33

First Quarter

Ma—Donavan Phillips 1 run (Jacob Lynch kick)

Ma—Ian Shook 7 run (Lynch kick).

Second Quarter

Ma—Joe Sanders 14 run (kick failed).

Lo—Isaiah Haywood 52 run (Georg Atkinson kick).

Third Quarter

Lo—Jayden Seaberry 1 run (Atkinson kick).

Fourth Quarter

Ma—Shook 1 run (run failed).

Ma—Phillips 28 run (Lynch kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

Lo Ma

First downs 12 23

Rushes-yards 25-120 49-358

Passing yards 136 32

Comp-Att-Int 12-21-2 3-5-0

Punts-Avg. 3-28.7 0-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 8-50 6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Louisa—Isaiah Haywood 3-63, 1 TD; Jayden Seaberry 7-31, 1 TD; Jaheim Jackson 6-20; Aiden Shaw 0-4; Lavartell Creasy 3-3; Samuel George 4-(minus 1); Donovan Nelson 1-(minus 2); Team 1-2. Massaponax—William Wiggins 18-102; Joe Sanders 8-97, 1 TD; Ian Shook 9-56, 2 TDs; Donavan Phillips 7-44, 2 TDs; Malik Turner-Gutierrez 5-42; Christian Esquavel 2-17.

Passing: Louisa—Jackson 10-18-2 for 92 yards; Isaiah Holland 1-1-0 for 42 yards; Creasy 1-1-0 for 2 yards; George Albertson 0-1-0. Massaponax—Shook 3-5-0 for 32 yards.

Receiving: Louisa—Haywood 3-68; Jaden Davis 3-36; Austen Grady 1-18; Samuel George 1-8; Nelson 2-6; Jackson 1-2; Damarzia Rush 1-(minus 4). Massaponax—Turner-Gutierrez 2-23; Gabe Newby-Morris 1-9.