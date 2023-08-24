Anyone who was concerned that King George's explosive offense might have to gear down without Zach Ferguson apparently hasn't met Jack Pearson.

The transfer quarterback from North Stafford had some big shoes to fill. He succeeded Ferguson, who rolled up big passing and running numbers in leading the Foxes to the Region 4B state title game and earning The Free Lance-Star's 2022 player of the year honors before signing with Shepherd University.

If Thursday night's season opener was any indication, though, the Foxes could be as potent as ever. In his King George début, Pearson was almost flawless, completing 15 of 18 passes for 289 yards and four first-half touchdowns in a 48-14 romp over visiting Brooke Point.

"He's a phenomenal player," said fellow senior Mekhai White, who caught three of Pearson's scoring passes. "He reads the field really well and finds the matchups we want. He attacked the mismatches and delivered the ball where we wanted it."

On two of White's touchdowns, Pearson hit him in stride. The third was a quick hitch pass on which White juked a Black-Hawk defender and dashed 70 yards for a score. Wiggins' score came on a 29-yard strike.

"To be honest, you've just got to get them the ball in open space and they'll do the work for you," Pearson said.

The Foxes also lost the area's top rusher in 2022, Aydin Woolfolk, to graduation, but they made progress on the ground as well in their opener. Dylan Truxon rumbled 82 yards for a touchdown on a jet sweep, and Charles Johnson had scoring runs of 20 and 26 yards.

Still, King George's biggest threat has been the passing attack ever since White and Wiggins reached the varsity as freshmen. White, who has committed to play at Maryland, finished with six catches for 146 yards Thursday night; Wiggins, bound for Virginia Tech, had five receptions for 114 yards.

The only concern was who would deliver them the ball, and on Thursday night, Pearson showed he's capable.

"He's extremely smart, studies very hard. He's got complete control of the offense," King George coach Vern Lunsford said. "Makes a lot of great decisions ... did a really job distributing the ball."

That was too much for Brooke Point to handle. The Black-Hawks hit on a 59-yard play-action pass from Gabe Dombek to Reggie Hill on their first offensive snap, setting up Daniel Coles' 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7.

But then came an avalanche of 34 straight points by the Foxes to end the first half.

"Those receivers are the truth," Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said. "And seeing them in person is a lot different than seeing them on film. But our young guys -- I think we started about seven sophomores on defense tonight, which is nice, because we've got some building blocks for the future. They got a taste tonight of what varsity football is like."

Their next taste will come next Thursday at home against Spotsylvania. The Foxes will entertain Hampton on the same night.

Brooke Point 7 0 0 7 — 14 King George 13 28 7 0 — 48

First quarter

KG-Charles Johnson 20 run (Max Lipinski kick).

BP-Daniel Coles 3 run (Matthew Moss kick).

KG-Mehkai White 18 pass from Jack Pearson (pass failed).

Second quarter

KG-Dylan Truxon 82 run (Lipinski kick).

KG-Chanz Wiggins 29 pass from Pearson (kick failed).

KG-White 70 pass from Pearson (Lipinski kick).

KG-White 9 pass from Pearson (Lipinski kick).

Third quarter

KG-Johnson 26 run (Lipinski kick).

Fourth quarter

BP-Jacob Dalton 11 pass from Gabe Dombek (Moss kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

BP KG First Downs 17 18 Rushes-yards 35-155 23-191 Passing yards 165 305 Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-24-1 17-21-0 Punts-Avg. 5-31.2 1-40.0 Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 3-30 5-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Brooke Point-Gabe Dombek 6-69; Daniel Coles 17-54, 1 TD; Isaiah Willis 9-48; Team 3-(minus 16). King George-Dylan Truxon 1-82, 1 TD; Charles Johnson 5-72, 2 TDs; Jabari Cox 2-15; Gunnar Reger 2-13; Nick Smoot 4-6; Simeon Battle 5-; Jack Pearson 2-(minus 2).

PASSING: Brooke Point-Dombek 12-24-1, 165 yards, 1 TD. King George-Pearson 15-18-0, 289 yards, 4 TDs; Dylan Koch 2-3-0, 16 yards.

RECEIVING: Brooke Point-Reggie Hill 2-71; Jacob Dalton 4-42, 1 TD; Trey Smith 2-18; Coles 1-8; Aiden Fox 1-1; n/a 1-25. King George-Mekhai White 6-146, 3 TDs; Chanz Wiggins 5-114, 1 TD; Reger 3-29; Dom Deloatch 1-12; Truxon 2-4.