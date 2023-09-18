Even as a freshman last year, Blake Morris was a significant part of Caroline’s football plans. Then came a broken collarbone that ended his first season early.

Now he’s back, and playing a bigger role, both physically and strategically, in the Cavaliers’ success so far.

“He’s been our man,” Caroline coach Gerard Johnson said of Morris, The Free Lance-Star’s player of the week. “He’s special. In all three games, he has stepped up big time.

“We had big expectations for him last year as a freshman, but he wasn’t quite ready yet. Then he had a little injury. ... It all worked out, though. He came back a lot stronger.”

The results showed in last Friday’s come-from-behind 36-24 victory over King William. Morris caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt 74 yards for another score. He also played the entire game on defense.

Said Johnson: “He only comes off the field if he really needs a break.”

Morris’ injury, suffered in an early-season 2022 game, sidelined him for several months. Once he was able to return to full activities, he hit the weight room hard and added about 15 pounds to his 5-foot-11 frame, which now carries 175 pounds.

“I feel like I can do a lot more that I was able to do last year, because of my strength and size,” he said.

With junior running back Vladimir Joacin and senior quarterback Myles Holmes returning behind a young but promising line, the Cavaliers already had the makings of a strong offense. But they were looking for a go-to receiver, and Morris has stepped into that role.

Through three games, he has 21 catches for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Three of his receptions against King William came on fourth down, including the 7-yard second-quarter touchdown catch.

“I try to make sure I’m quarterback-friendly,” Morris said. “We have a great quarterback and a great offensive line. ... I knew the ball was gonna come to me, so I make sure to run my routes and full speed and make my breaks to be in position to make catches.”

Johnson said knew he had something special coming when he saw Morris dunk a basketball without a running start before his freshman year. He said Morris’ speed “is not gonna wow you ... but he’s fast in the long range,. He’ll pull away from you.”

Even without Morris last season, the Cavaliers earned their first playoff victory in nearly three decades. This year, they hope to take the next step and join the Battlefield District’s elite teams.

They’re 2-1 after dropping their district opener to Spotsylvania 34-28 two weeks ago. They’ll face a big test Friday night at Eastern View.

And as usual, Morris will certainly be a major part of the game plan.

“He’s definitely our go-to guy,” Johnson said. “If we need a big passing play, you can guarantee that it’ll probably go to him.”

HONORABLE MENTION

-Johned Benton, Spotsylvania RB: 202 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Atlee.</&h5>

-Josiah Bryson, Colonial Forge RB: 111 rushing yards vs. Patriot. </&h5>

-Bryce Caldwell, Saint Michael QB: 218 yards passing, two TDs vs. Paul VI.</&h5>

-Daniel Coles, Brooke Point RB: Two rushing TDs, one receiving TD vs. Eastern View.</&h5>

-Darius Holmes, Orange QB: Three TD passes vs. Harrisonburg.</&h5>

-A.P. Hull, Eastern View QB: Rushing, passing TDs vs. Brooke Point.</&h5>

-Torie Martin, Mountain View RB: 182 rushing yards, two TDs vs. Centreville.</&h5>