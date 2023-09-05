Amir Mateo doesn’t shy away from the origins of his nickname, lovingly conferred by his sister Alaya.

“I was a fat kid,” he said with a laugh. “It stuck with me, and, I don’t know, I just like it now.”

Now a senior on the Riverbend football team, “Tubby” Mateo stands a svelte 6-foot-2, 175 pounds. And through two games, he has more than pulled his weight for the Bears (2-0).

In Riverbend’s 43-15 victory over Forest Park on Friday night, Mateo scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams to earn Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

“He impacts everything,” Riverbend head coach Nathan Yates said. “He’s a special teams guy, but as of right now, he’s our top receiver. He’s a force in the secondary, great tackler, great coverage guy. He’s just somebody who can make plays in all three areas of the game.”

Last Friday, Mateo returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for the game’s first score and capped his night by intercepting a pass and taking it to the house as Riverbend scored 28 unanswered points to break open a contest that was tied at 15 after three quarters.

“That one kind of sealed the game for us,” Yates said of the pick-six.

In between, Mateo hauled in a team-high eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Not a bad stat line, considering Mateo only recently changed positions from running back to receiver. During 7-on-7 competitions in the spring, Mateo lobbied his coach to try his hand at wideout, a position in which the Bears lacked both experience and numbers.

He didn’t take long to catch on.

“Just watching him being able to run those crisp routes and compete for the ball,” Yates said. “It really opened our eyes, ‘OK this is where he needs to be.’ ”

Of course, Mateo tends to be wherever the ball is, generally speaking. Yates doesn’t envision limiting his snaps in either the secondary or his touches in the return game, even as he’s emerged as the top target for senior quarterback Tanner Triplett.

Riverbend hosts fellow unbeaten King George on Friday night.

“He’s conditioned his body well enough that he can handle that,” Yates said. “And he’s just a guy who contributes in so many ways. I don’t think we can afford to remove any of that.”

Honorable mention

Josiah Bryson, Colonial Forge RB- 229 rushing yards, 4 TDs vs. Alexandria City

Michael Creamer, Stafford RB-Three rushing TDs vs. Chancellor

Khamari Lawton, James Monroe WR-Three receiving TDs, kickoff return TD vs. Charlottesville

Jordyn Thomas, Riverbend RB-224 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Forest Park

Christian Ray, FCS RB-178 rushing yards, 2 TDs vs. Norfolk Christian