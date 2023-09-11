If Spotsylvania head coach Jeremy Jack has learned anything this season, it’s that even the best-laid plans can go awry.

So when his players came to the sideline to talk things over during a timeout before a pivotal fourth-down attempt in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against Caroline, he tried to remain flexible.

Jack and Knights offensive coordinator Conway Reid had a play in mind to pick up the first down, one that would get the ball to senior running back Johned Benton.

Benton had another idea.

Spotsylvania ultimately converted on a 2-yard Luke Dickinson run, and Jefferson Paz’s 28-yard touchdown later in the drive sealed the Knights’ 34-28 victory.

Not only had Benton made the right call, he’d done so at the expense of his stat sheet.

“That was a great opportunity of leadership,” Jack said. “For Johned to call for the ball to go in somebody else’s hands, I think that speaks measures of who he is as a player.”

So, too, do the 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns Benton amassed to help the Knights (1-2) get their first win of the season. He also intercepted a pass on defense to earn Free Lance-Star player of the week honors.

The contributions of Benton and Dickinson, who rushed for 120 yards and a score Friday, have helped to fill a statistical void left by Mason Christopher, who suffered a season-ending injury in the Knights’ loss to Lafayette on Aug. 24. Projected starting running back John Duah went down a week earlier during a postseason scrimmage.

Christopher’s absence was felt both immediately and acutely, as the Knights found themselves on the wrong side of 43-6 and 58-7 blowouts in their first two games.

“Mason is like a huge part of the team,” Benton said. “Every guy was interconnected with our emotions based off his emotions. Without him, it just tore us all apart.”

After falling to 0-2, Jack challenged each player on his offense to get 1 percent better—thereby making up for the missing production. Wishful arithmetic, maybe, but it’s beginning to add up.

The Knights appear to have weathered the storm, both figuratively and for nearly two hours on Friday night, as lightning delayed games across the Fredericksburg area.

“You don’t go into the season saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to roll with plan B or plan C,’ ” Jack said, “but that’s the reality. The best way we can honor the efforts of the guys we lost is to stay the course.”

Honorable mention

Daniel Coles, Brooke Point RB-175 total yards, three total TDs vs. Independence

Brian Harris, Colonial Forge DB-Interception return for a TD vs. Potomac

Myles Holmes, Caroline QB-305 total yards (206 passing, 99 rushing), 3 total TDs vs. Spotsylvania

Max Lipinski, King George K/P-46-yard field goal, 41 yards per punt vs. Riverbend

Dylan Truxon, King George RB-165 rushing yards, three rushing TDs vs. Riverbend

Massaponax offensive line: Blocked for five rushing touchdowns vs. Louisa.