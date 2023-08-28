Jordan Tolson’s right arm appeared more than capable of shouldering the load for Westmoreland’s offense as a sophomore last season. Through two quarters of the Eagles’ 2022 season opener against West Point, he amassed nearly 200 yards passing.

What Tolson’s throwing arm could not withstand was the weight of two defensive linemen who collapsed on him at the conclusion of a scramble just before halftime. A broken bone ended Tolson’s season—and shattered the Eagles’ hopes of a playoff run.

“It wasn’t a good feeling,” Tolson said. “I went into that season wanting to accomplish a lot of things, and you know, broke my arm. I just knew when I got back from the injury, I had to come back harder, and work just as much.”

While Tolson’s arm remained immobile in a cast, he refused to let his mind atrophy. In the classroom, he worked diligently to improve his grades; in the weight room, his lower body bore the brunt of pent-up energy that otherwise would have been expended on the football field.

“He didn’t miss practice,” Westmoreland head coach John Pierce said. “He was like an extra coach helping out the backup quarterback trying to learn on the fly, so to speak.

“He was very cerebral, very into the games. He maintained his role the best he could on his team by supporting everybody and helping out where he could with whoever was playing quarterback.”

On Friday night, Tolson was back playing quarterback, and his efforts while sidelined appear to have paid off. The Free Lance-Star’s player of the week threw for five touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to a 38-16 win over the same West Point team that cut short his sophomore campaign.

“It felt great, especially against the team I broke my arm against,” Tolson said. “I came out there and wanted to show them something.”

In particular, Tolson demonstrated that he can spread the ball around. Each of his five scoring passes alighted in the hands of a different receiver. He finished 12 of 18 for 296 yards with no turnovers.

Westmoreland operates a spread offense that relies on basic concepts with nearly unlimited variations, depending on how a defense reacts.

“We kept it simple. I was going through my reads and getting the easy passes,” Tolson said. “My wide receivers caught the ball, the line held up, they made something out of the plays.”

Now Tolson is seeking to make up for lost time. While he’s now fully healed, missing the bulk of his sophomore campaign hurt him from a recruiting standpoint. He’s yet to receive an FBS or FCS offer despite attending a handful of college camps this past spring.

If he continues to produce at his current clip, that won’t be the case much longer.

“He does a lot of good things, because he’s able to listen and take what he learns and use it correctly,” Pierce said. “And he’s able to self-reflect and know what he needs to get better at. He’s probably his own toughest critic.”

Honorable mention

Ethen Horne, Colonial Forge QB/DB — Scored four TDs (three rushing, one receiving) vs. Woodbridge.

Aaron Hull, Eastern View QB — Three passing TDs, rushing TD vs. Culpeper.

Josh Jackson, St. Michael DE — Three sacks vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.).

Blake Morris, Caroline WR — Six receptions for 143 yards and a TD vs. J.R. Tucker.

Christian Olivella, Courtland RB — 172 rushing yards vs. Orange.

Jack Pearson, King George QB — 289 passing yards, 4 TDs vs. Brooke Point.

Tanner Triplett, Riverbend QB — 151 passing yards, 4 TDs vs. Chancellor.