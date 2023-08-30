THURSDAY’S GAMES

CHANCELLOR (0-1) at STAFFORD (0-1), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Indians won last year’s meeting 7-6 despite committing five turnovers. ... Both teams are looking for a fresh start. Stafford forfeited its scheduled opener to James Monroe due to threats of violence, while the Chargers were held to negative yardage in a 55-0 loss to Riverbend.

SPOTSYLVANIA (0-1) at BROOKE POINT (0-1), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: This is the first meeting between the teams. ... Each team will try to shore up a defense that struggled last week. The Knights allowed Lafayette 412 yards (363 rushing), while the Black-Hawks ceded 496 yards (305 passing) to King George. ... QB Gabe Dombek led Brooke Point in rushing (69 yards) and passing (165) last week.

WOODGROVE (0-1) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Wildcats won the only previous meeting, 42-35 in the 2001 Region 5D playoffs. ... Mountain View successfully moved on from the Ike Daniels/Jackson Sigler era with a 38-0 shutout of Forest Park as Torie Martin ran for 132 yards and two TDs. ... Woodgrove dropped its opener 19-15 to Loudoun County.

COLONIAL FORGE (1-0) at ALEXANDRIA CITY (0-1), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: This is the teams’ first meeting, ... Seeking their first 2-0 start since 2018, the Eagles figure to rely again on Ethen Horne and Jaevyn Peterson, who combined for 325 rushing yards and five total TDs against Woodbridge. ... Alexandria City, once known as T.C. Williams, lost its opener 28-3 to Centreville.

HAMPTON (1-0) at KING GEORGE (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Crabbers have won a record 17 VHSL state titles but are coming off a 3-8 season. They opened with a 31-6 over Woodside in the head-coaching debut of Woodrow Wilson, who succeeded hall of famer Mike Smith. Their defense recorded three safeties and now will try to slow the Foxes’ explosive offense, led by QB Jack Pearson (four TDS passes vs. Brooke Point, three to Mekhai White).

FOREST PARK (0-1) at RIVERBEND (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The teams split two previous games, with the Bears winning most recently in 2016. ... Riverbend’s offense was sharp in an opening win over Chancellor, with Tanner Triplett throwing four TD passes and Amir Mateo, Jojo Thomas and Camden Simmons scoring twice. ... The Bruins were shut out by Mountain View in their opener.

ORANGE (0-1) at CULPEPER (0-1), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Hornets have won all 12 meetings since 2007, including 53-27 last season. ... Both teams struggled on defense in losing their openers, with Orange allowing 397 rushing yards to Courtland and Culpeper giving up 191 yards rushing and 191 passing to Eastern View. The Blue Devils’ only TD came on a kickoff return.

WESTMORELAND (1-0) at EASTERN VIEW (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: After throwing five TD passes in an opening 38-16 win over West Point, Eagles QB Jordan Tolson takes a big step up against the Cyclones and Division I prospect LB Brett Clatterbaugh. ... In his first career start, Eastern View QB Aaron Hull threw TD passes and ran for a score against Culpeper. ... This is the teams’ first meeting.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

GLEN ALLEN (1-0) at MASSAPONAX (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: Last week’s season-opening 35-14 win over Independence was the 200th for Eric Ludden, the only coach in the Panthers’ 26-year history. ... New starting QB Ian Shook led Massaponax in rushing (73) yards and was 4 for 4 passing. ... Glen Allen’s Dallas Chavis ran for 182 yards and three TDs in an opening win over Prince George, and Johenzo Peet had 4 1/2 sacks.

JAMES MONROE (1-0) at CHARLOTTESVILLE (), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Yellow Jackets take the field for the first time after getting a forfeit win over Stafford last week. They won last year’s game against the Black Knights 31-21, rallying from an 11-point deficit. ... Charlottesville dropped its opener to Wilson Memorial 55-8 under new head coach Jeff Woody.

SAINT MICHAEL (1-0) at DeMATHA (1-0), 7 p.m.

Facts and figures: This is a milestone game for the Warriors against a traditional D.C. area power as they upgrade their schedule.... The Stags have posted 41 straight winning seasons and beat Springfield (Ohio) 35-7 in their opener. ... Saint Michael QB Nahshon Wilson threw for two TDs and ran for one and Josh Jackson had three sacks in an opening win over Palotti.

COURTLAND (1-0) at LOUISA (1-0), 7:30

Facts and figures: The Lions have won seven straight meetings, including 45-15 last year. ... They lost most of their 2022 offensive firepower to graduation and transfer, but ran for 313 yards in an opening win over Patrick Henry-Ashland. ... The Cougars are coming off their first season-opening win in a fall season since 2008. Chris Olivella ran for 172 yards and Dom Morello scored three TDs.

SATURDAY’S GAME

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (1-0) at NORFOLK CHRISTIAN (1-0), 6 p.m.

Facts and figures: The Eagles won last year’s meeting at home, 48-0, as Drake Morris threw five TD passes. He had three more in last week’s opening win over Portsmouth Christian, and the defense had two long interception returns. ... Norfolk Christian blanked Manteo (N.C.) 34-0 in its opener.