TONIGHT'S HOT TICKETS

KING GEORGE (2–0) at RIVERBEND (2–0), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverbend won 46–0 on Sept. 12, 2014.

Last week: King George defeated Hampton 42–13; Riverbend defeated Forest Park 43–15.

Tonight's game: The Bears have won all four previous meetings, but the teams haven't played in nearly a decade. ... Both squads have rolled so far. The Foxes have outscored their two opponents 90–27, the Bears 98–15. ... The game may come down to which team can pressure the opposing QB. King George's Jack Pearson has thrown eight TD passes (three each to Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins) without an interception; Riverbend's Tanner Triplett has four scoring throws. ... Riverbend's Amir Mateo has scored five TDs and freshman Camden Simmons three.

LOUISA (2–0) at MASSAPONAX (1–1), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Louisa won 30–22 on Sept. 9, 2022.

Last week: Louisa defeated Courtland 30–27; Massaponax lost to Glen Allen 10–7.

Tonight's game: Two youthful squads meet, looking to sustain winning traditions. ... The Lions have done a remarkable job replacing graduated QB Landon Wilson and playmakers Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter, who transferred. Through two games, nine different players have scored TDs. ... The Panthers hope to cut down on mistakes after three lost fumbles and a crucial penalty proved costly in their loss to Glen Allen last week. The defense has been solid, and QB already has more passing yards (172) than the Panthers put up all last season.

OTHER GAMES

SPOTSYLVANIA (0–2) at CAROLINE (0–1), 6 p.m.

The Knights have won seven straight meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 30–24 victory last November, but are looking to get untracked after being outscored 101–13 in their first two games. ... QB Mason Christopher did not play last week against Brooke Point. ... Caroline was off last week after an opening 22–19 loss to J.R. Tucker in which QB Myles Holmes passed for 245 yards and two TDs.

POTOMAC (0–2) at COLONIAL FORGE (2–0), 7 p.m.

After scoring 48 points in each of their first two victories, the Eagles will try to sustain that firepower against a Panthers team that has allowed 56 points in consecutive losses to Battlefield and Gainesville. ... Josiah Bryson has scored five TDs, Ethen Horne four and Jaevyen Peterson three in Colonial Forge's most prolific scoring output through two games in five seasons. ... These teams haven't met since 2006.

STAFFORD (1–1) at COLGAN (1–1), 7 p.m.

This is the first meeting between the schools. ... Both teams are coming off shutout victories, Stafford 41–0 over Chancellor and Colgan 24–0 over Osbourn. ... Michael Creamer ran for three TDs and Stafford's defense held Chancellor to 56 yards in its first on-field action. ... George Hall III threw two TD passes to Tyler Henry for the Sharks against Osbourn.

NORTH STAFFORD (0–1) at COURTLAND (1–1), 7 p.m.

Courtland nearly pulled off its first 2–0 start since the spring of 2021, but fell 30–27 to Louisa last week after spotting the Lions a 21–0 lead. ... Marcus Larue has run for two TDs in each of the Cougars' first two games. ... The youthful Wolverines will try to get untracked after a 58–8 loss to powerful Dinwiddie last week.

BROOKE POINT (1–1) at INDEPENDENCE (0–2), 7 p.m.

Coming off a victory over Spotsylvania, the Black–Hawks look for two in a row. ... Daniel Coles ran for three TDs and returned a kickoff for a score against the Knights. ... Brooke Point is the second Commonwealth District opponent of the season for Independence, which lost 35-14 to Massaponax in its opener.

JAMES MONROE (2–0) at LIBERTY (1–1), 7 p.m.

Seeking their first 3–0 start since 2012 (thanks in part to a forfeit win), the Jackets face a tough test against the Eagles, who throttled Fauquier 38-6 last week. ... Khamari Lawton was a standout for JM against Charlottesville last week, catching three TD passes from Ryan Wolfenbarger and returning a kickoff for another score.

FAUQUIER (0–1) at CULPEPER (0–2), 7 p.m.

Both teams will try to get their sputtering offenses on track. The Blue Devils have been outscored 67–15 in losses to Eastern View and Orange, while the Falcons dropped their opener 38–6 to Liberty, their 16th consecutive loss dating back to 2021. ... Culpeper has won the past three meetings.

CHANCELLOR (0–2) at FLUVANNA (1–0), 7 p.m.

Still seeking their first points of the season, the Chargers visit the Flucos, who had last week off after edging Broadway 28–27 in their opener. as Marcus Dickerson scored a TD and 2-point conversion in overtime.

ORANGE (1–1) at GOOCHLAND (0–2), 7 p.m.

Coming off new head coach Colston Bayless' first victory, 18–8 over Culpeper, the Hornets visit a Bulldogs team that has been outscored 86–7 in its first two games. ... Christian Simpson ran for two first-half TDs against the Blue Devils. ... Orange has won the past two meetings.

WESTMORELAND (1–1) at RAPPAHANNOCK (0–2), 7 p.m.

Still stinging from a 77–6 loss to Eastern View, the Eagles visit a Raiders team that has lost five straight dating back to last season. ... Westmoreland QB Jordan Tolson will try to regain his form from the opener, when he threw five TD passes against West Point. ... Westmoreland's 24–22 win last season snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.

FRANKLIN (0–1) at COLONIAL BEACH (1–0), 7 p.m.0

The Drifters had last week off after topping King & Queen 28-7 in their opener as Zachary Papanicolas, Jalen Butler and Zehner Negahnquet ran for TDs. ... They lost last year's game 42–20 to the Broncos. ... Franklin dropped its opener 18-0 to Amelia County last week.

FCS (2–0) at ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD (1–0), 7 p.m.

The Eagles have handled the Saints in both previous meetings, 47–7 in 2021 and 43–17 last year. ... Drake Morris has connected with Christian Smith on a TD pass in each of FCS's two victories this season, and Christian Ray has run for 255 yards and three TDs. ... St. Anne's got two TD runs each from Hudson Toll and Cameron Williford in a 65-14 romp over Hargrave Military last weerk.

SATURDAY'S GAME

SAINT MICHAEL (1–1) at EPISCOPAL (0–0), 2 p.m.

Coming off a 48–7 loss to powerful DeMatha, the Warriors face an Episcopal team that's playing its season opener. ... QB Nahshon Wilson hit Dont'e Johnson with a 49-yard TD pass for Saint Michael's only score last week. ... This is the first meeting between the teams.